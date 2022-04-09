Make-A-Wish 10th Annual Wish Upon a Par Golf Tournament Raises Over $161,000

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Wish Upon a Par Raised The Most in its 10-year history!

On Monday April 4, Make-A-Wish North Texas and the Southwest Regional Council hosted the 10th annual Wish Upon a Par golf tournament to raise funds for Make-A-Wish North Texas. The tournament, presented by Uinta Wax, featured a 4-person scramble and the opportunity to meet and interact with wish kids while celebrating the power of a wish at River Crest Country Club in Fort Worth. More than 150 people attended the tournament.

“We’re incredibly thankful for the generosity and support of the sponsors and individual donors in our beloved Fort Worth community,” said Kilby Grim, Mission Resource Coordinator at Make-A-Wish North Texas. “This event allows us to enjoy a fun day together while focusing on what matters—raising funds to grant more wishes across North Texas.”

The event helped raise more than $161,000, the most of all 10 tournaments, for Make-A-Wish North Texas and raised awareness about the organization’s vision, which is to grant the heartfelt wish of every eligible child battling a critical illness. This year, Make-A-Wish is actively working to grant more than 420 wishes across North Texas.

Since Jerri Watt started the tournament over 10 years ago, Wish Upon a Par has raised over $1,368,000 for Make-A-Wish North Texas.

About Make- A-Wish® North Texas

Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted hundreds of thousands of life-changing wish experiences worldwide. Our organization’s vision is to grant the heartfelt wish of every eligible child battling critical illness. Here across North Texas, we have been working to make this a reality in the 161 counties we serve since our chapter was founded in 1982.

A wish is an integral part of a child’s treatment journey. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight their illness.

It is because of generous donors, dedicated volunteers and valuable partners in the medical community that each wish becomes a reality. For more information about Make-A-Wish North Texas, visit wish.org/ntx.