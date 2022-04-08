DeSoto ISD Offering Gang Resistance Education & Training This Summer

Facebook

DeSoto & Glenn Heights Police Department School Resource Officers Will Lead Activities

The DeSoto Independent School District, in partnership with the DeSoto and Glenn Heights Police Departments, is once again offering the Gang Resistance Education and Training (G.R.E.A.T.) this summer from June 1-24, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for district students currently in Grades 5 and 6. Location TBD.

All sessions and activities will be led by the DeSoto and Glenn Heights Police Department School Resource Officers in addition to the participation of guest speakers from the Fire Department, Police Department Tactical Team, Drone Operators and more.

“One of the main reasons students should attend this program is because it gives them an opportunity to interact with us police officers and see us in a different light; they get to see that police officers are people just like them that smile, laugh and play.” DHS School Resource Officer Torrance Hopkins said. “Students get to see that police officers care about them, we teach life skills like anger management, conflict resolution, teamwork, communication and more, which gives them an education outside of the normal school teachings.”

The G.R.E.A.T. summer program is an opportunity for students to explore, practice, and learn about alternatives to gang involvement, to strengthen their relationship with law enforcement, and to participate in structured activities during their summer break.

Students will engage in the following topics and activities:

Conflict Resolution

Goal Setting

Bullying

Structured Games

Field Trips

Special Guests

Applications are available at DeSoto ISD campuses with students in Grades 5 and 6. Space is limited to 48 students. This program is free of cost to students. However, students will be responsible for covering costs associated with field trips.

For questions about this training program contact School Resource Officer Torrance Hopkins by email at torrance.hopkins@desotoisd.org.