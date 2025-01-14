Lyric Stage Presents Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill Jan. 31

Facebook

Lyric Stage will present Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill in Dallas from January 31 to February 23, in honor of Black History Month. The show will be performed at the Lyric Stage Studio located at 1170 Quaker Street in Dallas. General admission tickets and reserved café tables, ranging from $30 to $50, are now on sale at lyricstage.org/season31.

Nikka Morton has the starring role of the legendary jazz singer Billie Holliday, with Brittani Youman as her understudy. Michael Childs is Director of the musical. Musicians playing in the orchestra are Linny Nance (also Music Director), Buddy Mohmed, Steven Brown, and Andre Swartz.

Scott Guenther, Lyric Stage managing and co-artistic director, said, “For those Billie Holliday fans out there, I highly recommend you attend this powerful performance that will entertain and move you.”

Lady Day Plot Synopsis

In 1959, in a small, intimate bar in Philadelphia, Billie Holiday puts on a show. Unbeknownst to the audience, the show will leave them witnesses to one of the last performances of her lifetime. Through her brilliant voice and sometimes haunting songs, one of the greatest jazz singers of all time shares her loves and her losses. Lady Day at Emerson Bar & Grill’s production at Lyric Stage in Dallas is rated R.

American jazz and swing music singer Billie Holiday (born Eleanora Fagan; April 7, 1915–July 17, 1959) was nicknamed “Lady Day” by her friend and music partner, Lester Young. Holiday made a significant contribution to jazz music and pop singing. Her vocal style, strongly influenced by jazz instrumentalists, inspired a new way of manipulating phrasing and tempo. She was known for her vocal delivery and improvisational skills.(Excerpted from her Wikipedia bio).

Lyric Stage in Dallas

Lyric Stage, a Dallas-based 501c3 not-for-profit professional musical theatre company, was established in 1993 with the mission of the development and preservation of the musical, a unique art form. In its thirty-year history, Lyric Stage has produced more than 125 productions, which include 21 world-premiere musicals and two Off-Broadway shows.

Please visit lyricstage.org for more information or to reserve tickets for this show, or for details about the 2025 Lyric Stage season.