Lotto Texas® Monday Night Jackpot $61.5 million

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

AUSTIN – After there were no jackpot winners in Saturday night’s Lotto Texas® drawing, the game’s largest jackpot in more than 12 years has rolled to an estimated annuitized $61.5 million for the Monday, April 3 drawing. The current jackpot ranks as the third largest jackpot in the world. It sits behind the estimated annuitized Powerball® jackpot worth $159 million for the Monday, April 3 drawing, as well as the estimated annuitized Mega Millions® jackpot worth $385 million for the Tuesday, April 4 drawing. Tonight’s Lotto Texas drawing offers a cash value worth an estimated $37.6 million. If there is no jackpot winner for tonight’s Lotto Texas drawing, the jackpot prize for the Wednesday, April 5 drawing will roll to an estimated annuitized $62.75 million.

“A new week begins with Texas Lottery® players getting an exclusive chance to win one of the largest jackpot prizes in the world, as the Lotto Texas jackpot now stands at $61.5 million mark for Monday night’s drawing,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “Sales have been strong over the last several weeks, which will generate important revenue for public education in Texas. We look forward to celebrating at least one of our own players winning the first Lotto Texas jackpot of 2023 and the largest since May of 2010. As excitement for this jackpot prize increases, we want to remind our players to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.”

Lotto Texas has boasted five different winning jackpot drawings in the $60 million range throughout the game’s 30-year history. The last time was for the Feb. 8, 2006, drawing, when an advertised $64 million prize was claimed by AB Revocable Living Trust, which purchased the winning ticket at Shop & Save in Houston. The last time the game had a jackpot winner of more than $40 million was for the Sept. 30, 2020, drawing, when an estimated $47 million prize was claimed by a Seguin resident who purchased the winning ticket at Pic N Pac 10 in Seguin.

Monday’s drawing will be the 85th in the current Lotto Texas jackpot run since starting as an estimated annuitized $5 million for the Sept. 19 drawing, extending the record for the longest jackpot run in game history. This is the largest Lotto Texas jackpot up for grabs since the May 29, 2010, drawing, when the advertised jackpot reached an estimated $97 million. The winning ticket for that Lotto Texas drawing was sold at 7-Eleven Convenience Store #21972, located at 8902 Garland Road, in Dallas, and was claimed by The Bilmar Trust. The largest Lotto Texas jackpot in game history was an advertised $145 million prize for the June 19, 2004, drawing, which was sold in El Paso and claimed by VOM Enterprises, Ltd.

Lotto Texas is played by picking six numbers from one to 54 and offers multimillion-dollar jackpots. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT. Ticket sales for the next Lotto Texas drawing will close at 10:02 p.m. CT on Monday. More information about playing Lotto Texas and the Extra! add-on feature can be found here.