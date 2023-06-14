Loop 9 BBQ Grand Prairie Is Offering Father’s Day Specials

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Loop 9 BBQ, the premier destination for mouthwatering barbecue in Grand Prairie, invites families to honor and cherish dads this Father’s Day with a delightful culinary experience, scenic views, and an exciting water show. Located at Epic Central, Loop 9 BBQ is the perfect spot to make lasting memories with Dad on his special day.

Loop 9 BBQ is offering the following Father’s Day specials on Sunday, June 18:

$5 Classic or Frozen Margarita: Treat Dad to a refreshing drink with irresistible margarita specials, available at an unbeatable price of just $5.

$8 Prime Chopped Beef Sandwich: Guests can sink their teeth into a mouthwatering Prime Chopped Beef Sandwich, expertly prepared with tender, flavorful beef. This limited-time special is priced at an incredible $8.

10% off $25 or more just for Dad: Show appreciation with a delicious feast! Dads can enjoy a special discount of 10% off on orders of $25 or more. Please note that this offer is valid for dine-in customers only.

Scenic Views and Daily Water Shows:

Loop 9 BBQ boasts an expansive patio that offers breathtaking views of the stunning lake at Epic Central. Guests can immerse themselves in the serene atmosphere as they savor delectable barbecue delights. The lake also hosts daily water shows, providing captivating entertainment for all ages. Witness the magic unfold as water dances in perfect harmony with the rhythm of the music—a sight that will leave families in awe.

A BBQ Haven for Dads:

Loop 9 BBQ understands that all dads share a love for smoky, savory barbecue. The restaurant is designed to be a great spot for dads, with an extensive menu. Whether it’s tender brisket, juicy ribs, or delectable pulled pork, there’s something to satisfy every dad’s cravings. Additionally, the full bar and selection of beers on tap ensure that Dad can enjoy his favorite beverage alongside his delicious meal.

Families are invited to join Loop 9 BBQ this Father’s Day to celebrate the incredible dads in their lives. Treat Dad to breathtaking views of the lake, an unforgettable water show, and a culinary journey of exceptional barbecue flavors.

WHEN: Sunday, June 18

WHERE: EpicCentral at 2951 S State Hwy 161, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

About Loop 9

Loop 9 BBQ is a Texas barbecue restaurant specializing in prime brisket, pork ribs, pulled pork, Meyer’s Elgin sausage, and more. The signature appetizer, “Dirty” Burnt-End Queso, along with fresh pies from its own in-house pie shop promise true Texas flavor in every bite. A full bar offers fresh lime margaritas, house cocktails, craft beers, and wines. Loop 9 anchors the EpicCentral entertainment district in Grand Prairie, Texas.

https://www.loop9bbq.com/

About EpicCentral

EpicCentral is a 172-acre park site located in the heart of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex off George W. Bush Tollway (Highway 161). Reflecting innovation and community investment, EpicCentral is home to Grand Prairie Public Safety Building, Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark, The Summit recreation center for adults ages 50+, The Epic, and Playgrand Adventures, an all-inclusive playground. Amenities include five lakes, a grand lawn, boardwalk, and pad sites for future retail opportunities.

https://grandfungp.com/epiccentral/