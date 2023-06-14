DeSoto Athlete, Midlothian Coach Bound for World Games Berlin 2023

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Berlin Welcomes 7,000 Special Olympics athletes and Unified partners from across the globe

June 14, 2023 – San Antonio, Texas – Three athletes and four Unified partners and coaches, are in preparation to represent Special Olympics Texas at the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023, being held this weekend on June 17-25, 2023.

Special Olympics Texas athletes, coaches and Unified partners, listed below, will join representatives from across the country as delegates of Special Olympics USA, which is comprised of 133 athletes and Unified partners, 38 coaches and 23 delegation members who support team operations. Athletes will compete in 14 of the 26 sports offered: athletics, basketball, bocce, bowling, cycling, golf, gymnastics – artistic, gymnastics—rhythmic, kayaking, powerlifting, sailing, soccer, swimming, tennis and volleyball.

“As we celebrate the remarkable achievements of our Texas athletes in the largest inclusive sporting event of the year, we are also joining in on a global movement where potential of every Texan athlete is realized,” said Adele Spears, Unified Marketing Manager of Special Olympics Texas. “We are excited for the athletes, coaches and partners from Texas to travel to Berlin and come together with thousands from around the world.”

Texas Athletes

Tyler Dodson – DeSoto, Texas, started competing in Special Olympics in fifth grade in athletics and bowling. In high school, he began participating in kayaking, sailing, stand up paddleboard and swimming. He will represent Special Olympics USA in sailing. Special Olympics has allowed Tyler to see that he can accomplish any goal he sets his mind to.

Allison Dohrman – College Station, Texas, has participated in Special Olympics for 13 years, competing in athletics, bocce, bowling and cycling. She will represent Special Olympics USA in cycling. For Allison, learning to ride a bike was challenging. In time, she mastered the skill and will compete as a cyclist in the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023. Preparing for World Games, Allison rides her bike and exercises frequently.

Kevin Harrell – The Woodlands, Texas, started competing in Special Olympics at the age of 8. Since, he has been active in basketball, bocce, bowling, golf and softball. He will be representing Special Olympics USA in golf, his favorite sport to compete in. Competing in golf, Kevin has represented Texas at Special Olympics USA Games. Kevin’s mother has been a source of encouragement for him, challenging him to accomplish more than he thought possible.

Texas Coaches and Unified Partners

Davy Holak – The Woodlands, Texas, has been involved with Special Olympics for 28 years. At 69 years old, golf is a relatively new sport for Davy; however, he is training twice a week to best represent Special Olympics USA as a Unified partner in golf. He is a parent to a son with autism and most admires his wife for her willingness to help and support their family.

Michelle Walter, officer of Round Rock PD, will assist with the ‘torch run’ in Berlin as a passionate volunteer of Special Olympics Texas.

Teresa Sullivan – San Antonio, Texas, has participated in Special Olympics for more than 25 years. She has volunteered, coached and now serves on the Special Olympics Texas Games Management Team. In the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023, she will represent Special Olympics USA as head coach in kayaking. Special Olympics has developed Teresa’s understanding of many peoples’ ways of life.

Robert “Bobby” Westlake – Midlothian, Texas, began participating with Special Olympics in 2018, joining the Corinthian Sailing Club as a Unified partner. He will represent Special Olympics USA as a Unified partner in sailing. In the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023, he is proud to partner with athlete Tyler Dodson. For Bobby, attending the World Games means an opportunity to see how daily life and aspirations are not very different from country to country.

Jack Yoes – Houston, Texas, became involved with Special Olympics more than 20 years ago and has served as a coach, a Unified partner and a technical delegate. He will represent Special Olympics USA as head coach in sailing and takes great pride in the athletes he has trained to sail.

The public is invited to cheer for Special Olympics USA by adding their name and message of encouragement to our digital message board at https://www. specialolympicsusa.org/ or by posting a photo or video on social media using the hashtag #Cheer4USA.

Social channels will be updated daily with information about delegates from Texas, the World Games overall, their antics, movements, and progress. Follow along on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ specialolympicstx, Twitter: @SOTexas and Instagram: @specialolympicstx.

To follow Special Olympics USA, visit www.specialolympicsusa.org, and follow on Facebook:www.facebook.com/ specialolympicsusa,Twitter: @specialolyUSA and Instagram: @specialolympicsusa. Hashtag: #Cheer4USA

About Special Olympics Texas

Special Olympics Texas (SOTX) is a privately funded non-profit organization that changes lives through the power of sport by encouraging and empowering people with intellectual disabilities, promoting acceptance for all, and fostering communities of understanding and respect. SOTX provides continuing opportunities for more than 58,800 children and adults with intellectual disabilities throughout the Lone Star State to realize their potential, develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage and experience joy and friendship. To learn more, visit www.specialolympicstexas.org or call 800.876.5646. Engage with us on: Twitter @SOTexas; fb.com/SpecialOlympicsTX; youtube.com/ specialolympicstexas