Ellis County ICU At 100% Occupancy, Surge Beds Activated

Health officials began issuing serious warnings in late October about the danger of large gatherings and trick or treating for Halloween. Based on the number of new COVID cases and hospitalizations it seems Ellis County and other Texans did not heed the warnings. Experts and public health officials believe the recent rise in cases are a result of Halloween and now Thanksgiving gatherings/travel.

Tonight, Ellis County ICU is at 100% occupancy with six additional surge beds added, all 24 ICU beds are currently occupied. *13 of the 24 patients are being treated for COVID-19* There are a total of 74 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Ellis County.

Bigger picture, the ICU capacity across the region is under stress. Denton County says they only have 6 beds left, Tarrant County had 18 left as of yesterday and TSA 3 was showing less than 60 available for the region.

Dallas County reported 33 COVID-19 deaths today (2nd highest to date) and Tarrant County reported 15 deaths.

698 Active COVID-19 Cases In Ellis County

According to DSHS, Ellis County has 698 active COVID-19 cases. The Ellis County dashboard shows 648 active with the following breakdown by city: Avalon 1; Bardwell 4; Ennis 110; Ferris 27; Forreston 1; Glenn Heights 20; Italy 8; Maypearl 10; Midlothian 101; Milford 3; Oak Leaf 3; Ovilla 8; Palmer 20; Red Oak 132; Venus 9; Waxahachie 189 and two cases are unknown.

Earlier this evening Ferris shared the sad news that one of their dispatchers, Mike Atwell, has lost his battle with COVID-19. Ferris Police Department said, “Mike was a dedicated public servant, father, and friend to so many. Please pray for Mike’s family, friends, and co-workers as they endure this difficult time.”

Also, Ellis County Courthouse Bailiff Danny K. Williams has been hospitalized with COVID. The Waxahachie Sun shared the following, “Hey, everyone. We’re asking for well wishes, thoughts and prayers for sheriff’s deputy/courthouse bailiff Danny K. Williams, who’s served the county for decades and who was hospitalized this week with COVID-19. Please add him to your prayer lists and text him/Facebook Messenger him to let him know you’re with him on his journey back to good health and back to serving and protecting our community! #GetWellDanny!”

Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing continues to be available at the Midlothian Senior Center, you can register on site or online at www.gogettested.com.

