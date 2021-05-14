Life High School Waxahachie Baseball Team Makes School History

Share via: 0 Shares 0





Playoffs Start Tomorrow Night In Celina

(Waxahachie, TX) May 13, 2021 — On Thursday, May 6th the Life High School Waxahachie (LHSW) varsity baseball team made school history by winning their first ever playoff game. The Mustangs hosted the 11 & 12 4-A Bi-District Playoff game and defeated Dallas Pinkston 11-0.

Led by Coach Dustin Robinson, the two pitchers cooperated to create the shutout against Pinkston. The Mustangs had an explosive inning in the 4th with nine runs scored. Ethan Starks and Mitchell Mamola both hit doubles in the inning contributing to the number of runs driven in.

Crediting the hard work of his goal-oriented players, Coach Robinson is proud of his team. “This was a great day for the Mustang baseball program. These young men have been working extremely hard throughout the year to get to this point. They committed at the beginning of the year that they were going to be remembered as the most successful team in program history. With this win they have accomplished that,” says Robinson.

Relatively young, the LHSW baseball program began in 2010. While the Mustangs have had two previous playoff appearances, last week’s victory against Pinkston was their first playoff win in program history. In April of 2019, they were able to play their first-ever home game which resulted in a win. Another milestone was accomplished this season also as Senior Ethan Stark is the first player to ever hit a homerun out of Mustang Park. Since 2010, a total of 7 players have signed to continue their baseball career at the college level.

The Mustangs will now face the Celina Bobcats in the Area round of playoffs. The best-of-three series kicks off Friday, May 14th in Celina with back to back games at 5:00PM and 7:00PM. If necessary, a third game is scheduled for Saturday at 2:00PM at LHSW’s Mustang Park.

About Life School

Life School opened as an open-enrollment public charter school in 1998 and has schools in Carrollton, Cedar Hill, Dallas, Lancaster, Oak Cliff, Red Oak, and Waxahachie. The mission of Life School is to develop leaders with life skills through strong academics, character training, and partnerships with parents and the community.

