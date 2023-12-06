Laughter League Celebrates Sweet 16 with Joy, Laughter, and New Horizons

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

In jubilation, local nonprofit Laughter League marked its Sweet 16 anniversary on Saturday, December 2. The festive celebration, hosted by board members Rhonda Thompson and Kathy Beazley, was a lively affair that brought together supporters, partners, and friends to toast to the incredible journey of this laughter-filled organization. The party was ablaze with joy as guests indulged in the evening’s delights, which included margaritas and cerveza, tacos and fajitas sizzling from Blue Goose Cantina, and delectable mini-birthday cakes from Nothing Bundt Cakes. The celebration wasn’t just about the delightful treats; it was a testament to the remarkable work of Laughter League over the past 16 years.

Founders Tiffany Riley and Dick Monday took center stage to welcome the spirited crowd, providing a heartwarming update on the nonprofit’s growth across the United States. The duo announced a groundbreaking initiative: the launch of the Joy Family. Leveraging their unique skills in physical comedy and music, this new project aims to bring lightness and laughter to people living with dementia. A noble endeavor that promises to spread joy in unexpected places.

Exciting news echoed as it was revealed that in Spring 2024, Humorology Atlanta, HA!, is set to join forces with the Laughter League. The merger promises to amplify the impact of these laughter ambassadors, expanding their reach and influence to bring laughter to even more communities.

Laughter League, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, has been on a mission to improve the lives of families through the transformational power of laughter for more than two decades. Their impact is far-reaching, touching the lives of more than 100,000 children and families annually through initiatives in pediatric healthcare, schools, libraries, and family-friendly performances.

The organization’s partnerships with esteemed institutions like Bath House Cultural Center, Arts Mission Oak Cliff, Big Thought, Moody Fund for the Arts, City of Dallas Office of Arts and Culture, The Dallas Children’s Theatre, Galleria Dallas, and the Texas Commission on the Arts underscore the widespread recognition and support for their mission.

In the healthcare sector, Laughter League has pioneered professional Healthcare Clown programs at Cook Children’s Hospital in Ft. Worth, Texas Scottish Rite Hospital (Dallas), Parkland Burn Unit (Dallas), Camp John Marc, Seattle Children’s, Hassenfeld Children’s Hospital at NYU Langone, Boston Children’s Hospital, and Hasbro Children’s Hospital. Their commitment to spreading joy knows no bounds.

Circo Metropolis, a free neighborhood circus presented by Laughter League, exemplifies their dedication to community engagement. Collaborating with teachers, medical staff, and other theater groups, they discover that the true magic of laughter lies in these partnerships.

For those inspired to join this laughter crusade, Laughter League invites you to visit www.laughterleague.org. There, you can find more information about their impactful programs and, if you’re feeling particularly generous, make a donation to help fuel the laughter revolution.

As Laughter League steps into its Sweet 16 year with exuberance, the echoes of laughter they’ve created over the years reverberate louder than ever, promising even more joy and mirth in the years to come.