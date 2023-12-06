Niagara Cares Sponsors Lancaster’s 68th Annual Christmas Parade and Festival

Facebook

The holiday season is in full bloom. It’s that time again to spread holiday cheer!

The City of Lancaster kicks off the Christmas spirit on Saturday, December 9th, with the 68th Annual Lancaster & Lions Club Christmas Parade beginning at 1:00 p.m. followed by the Christmas Festival at Historic Town Square from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

This year’s theme is, “A Royal Christmas”, which celebrates the idea of a Christmas fit for kings and queens, adding a touch of elegance to the festivities!

The parade will begin at the Beverly D. Humphrey Tiger Stadium and travel south on Dallas Avenue (SH 342) to the Historic Town Square.

Immediately following the parade, gather at Lancaster’s Heritage Park where the city will kick off the Royal Christmas Festival. Festival activities will include: photoshoots with Santa, face painting, Christmas crafts, a petting zoo, bounce houses, holiday themed rides, food, and games along with local vendors and lots of holiday cheer!

This year the city of Lancaster has secured Niagara Cares as the 68th Annual Christmas Parade & Festival title sponsor!

“We are very happy to welcome Niagara Bottling to our community and to partner with them to make this year’s annual Christmas Parade & Festival one to remember for our community,” says Opal Mauldin-Jones, Lancaster City Manager.

“At Niagara, we want to connect with the community in ways both big and small – it’s our community too! Sponsoring the City of Lancaster’s Holiday Parade is the perfect way to enjoy the holidays with our neighbors while engaging with our community,” says Rene Holterman, Director of the Niagara Bottling Lancaster Plant.

By partnering with others in the community, Niagara seeks to make a greater impact to those who are most in need while fostering meaningful connections.

The Niagara company commits to directing their resources – from donations to the helping hands of its Team Member volunteers – to the communities they serve.

While the Niagara Bottling plant is new to Lancaster, the company has made it a priority to give back to communities for more than 60 years. Through its philanthropic organization, Niagara Cares, the company aims to make a meaningful difference for its consumers and communities through product donations, disaster relief and volunteering.

“We are excited to be a part of the Lancaster community and hope this is the first of many chances we will have to show it,” says Holterman.