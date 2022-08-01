Solo Stove Launches 2.0 Version of Their Best-Selling Smokeless Fire Pit

14 shares Facebook

A new patented removable ash pan removes the need to lift your entire fire pit to dump out ash, making clean up after a fire easier than ever

Grapevine, TX (August 1, 2022) —It might be hard to think about sitting around a fire pit and roasting s’mores while it feels like Texas is an outdoor oven working overtime with triple digit temps daily. But some of summer’s best memories happen around our Solo Stove as we roast hot dogs & marshmallows and unplug from other distractions.

Today, Solo Stove has exciting news as they launch their Fire Pit 2.0. This is the first update by Solo Stove since their Kickstarter launch in 2016. Listening to customer feedback, Solo Stove 2.0 makes it easier than ever to empty ashes with the inclusion of a patented removable fuel grate and ash pan. The new model will continue in all three sizes currently available: Ranger 2.0, Bonfire 2.0, and Yukon 2.0.

Solo Stove’s original fire pits needed to be turned over to clear/dump the ask out. We would often roll ours to get all of the ash and then drum on the bottom. With the new 2.0 we can empty ash in less time, and with less mess.

Solo Stove’s fire pits are the industry leader in the smokeless fire pit category, with a dedicated customer base that has enthusiastically followed the company’s growth over the years. Solo Stove has embraced consumer feedback and suggestions in their product innovation, and the development of Fire Pit 2.0 is no exception.

“Since the initial launch in 2016, Solo Stove has been able to watch a community come to life around our Fire Pits. We are very humbled to see good moments, memories, and goodwill being created with the help of a warm fire. We are inspired by this community every day, and will always take their feedback as one of the biggest drivers of innovation and improvement in our product line.”

The new 2.0 fire pits feature the same 360° Signature Airflow Technology that allows for a smokeless fire and utilize stainless steel to maintain high durability. All existing Fire Pit accessories, such as the stand, ember shield, heat deflector, and cooking accessories, will be compatible with the Ranger 2.0, Bonfire 2.0, and Yukon 2.0.

The Fire Pit 2.0 collection is available for sale on solostove.com and will be available through retailers. The most up-to-date pricing can be found on the product pages for Ranger 2.0, Bonfire 2.0, and Yukon 2.0 on Solo Stove’s website.

We love how easy our Solo Stove is to use and this is a great update making clean-up faster and easier.