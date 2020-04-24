Lancaster Has 41 Positive COVID-19 Cases

Lancaster, TX – As of April 24, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services Department (DCHHS) reports 41 positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) within the City of Lancaster. DCHHS is reporting a total of 71 additional cases in Dallas County, bringing the total case count to 2,834 cases in Dallas County, including 77 deaths.

Most patients who have been hospitalized, have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

To help keep all residents of Lancaster safe, please do your best to stay home as often as

possible. If you do need to leave your home, you need to wear a face covering. Face coverings do not apply to anyone under the age of two. They also do not apply when a person is riding in a personal vehicle, engaging in an outdoor activity, eating or when wearing a covering poses a greater mental or physical health, safety, or security risk.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) encourage residents to:

• Stay home when you are sick, except to seek medical care.

• Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and help young children to

do the same. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol- base hand sanitizer with

at least 60% alcohol.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household

cleaning spray or wipes.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If you do not have a tissue, use your sleeve, not your hands.

Those who have recently traveled or may have been in contact with the virus COVID-19, are encouraged to contact the Dallas County hotline at 972-692-2780.

For the most updated information, please visit the City’s website at lancaster-tx.com/1372/COVID-19.

Save

Comments

comments