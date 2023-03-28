Krystal Hamilton Rises From Bank Teller To Vice President of Retail Operations

Facebook

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) When working as a part-time bank teller more than two decades ago, Texas Trust Credit Union Vice President of Retail Services Krystal Hamilton knew the sky was the limit in her banking career.

A 1999 Cedar Hill High School Graduate, Hamilton originally planned to become a radiologist. Those plans changed when she accepted an entry level position at a Bank of America location in Duncanville; although, she filled in at the Bank of America location in Cedar Hill – located less than a mile from CHHS.

“I was a young, single mother, and I wanted to work banker’s hours,” Hamilton said. “I learned quickly that the banking profession came naturally to me.”

Hamilton’s banking journey led her to become Lead Teller at the Bank of America Branch, followed by Assistant Manager positions at Chase and Wachovia banks.

“I learned that you have to be able to do every position in the bank,” Hamilton said. “I worked overtime, worked on my days off and did everything necessary to advance in my career.”

Although Hamilton learned a lot working for large banks, she loves the relationships and personal attention of TTCU, which is based in Arlington with 23 locations throughout the area.

Hamilton manages about half of the TTCU locations, including the one in Cedar Hill.

“I love Cedar Hill – this is my hometown and my spot,” Hamilton said.

She joined TTCU 12 years ago and was a Branch Manager at locations in Arlington, Grand Prairie and Mansfield, before becoming an Assistant Vice President.

She said the experience managing branches helps her to this day. She’s able to visit her branches and fill in as needed, for any need that the branch manager may have.

“I like to be out there with my employees,” said Hamilton, who earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Business from Western Governors University and an Associate’s Degree from Dallas College – Mountain View.

Last month, Hamilton visited Bray Elementary to read to scholars during Black History Month and earlier this month, she represented TTCU at Cedar Hill High’s “Reality Fair.”

Hamilton was born in Wichita Falls and moved to Cedar Hill in 1986, before Kindergarten. She was part of the first Kindergarten Class at Highlands Elementary; her mother and stepfather still live near the school.

Hamilton attended Permenter Middle and CHHS – where she was a member of the Cheerleading Squad.

She encourages scholars to learn more about the banking industry.

“There are so many opportunities in banking,” Hamilton said. “from IT, security, mortgages, accounting and more. It wasn’t originally my dream, but it’s been an amazing experience.”