Mansfield City Manager Says Individuals Were Planning Another Large Park Event In Grand Prairie

Monday evening around 7 pm, Mansfield Police Department responded to Katherine Rose Memorial Park due to reported concerns of a large crowd. As officers attempted to disperse the crowd, officers reported hearing shots being fired. Officers have collected some evidence and the investigation is ongoing.

Mayor Pro Tem Todd Tonore shared a statement via a video on the city of Mansfield facebook page addressing concerns from residents. Many residents voiced concerns with some suggesting it is due to the number of apartments and exponential growth the city is experiencing. Tonore stated police continue to investigate because shots were fired in the area. He encourages residents to share any information they have about incidents, if they see something, say something.

Meanwhile some teens have taken to social media to argue ‘they were just looking to have fun without drama.”

This afternoon City Manager Joe Joe Smolinski shared the following “The Intelligence Division of the Mansfield Police Department uncovered plans that a group of individuals – most likely those who met at Rose Park on Monday evening – intended to host a similar event at a park in Grand Prairie this evening. After working so closely with MPD Monday evening, Grand Prairie has decided to close their park. In response, the group shifted their plan to a park in Arlington. Then there was mention of moving it to Chandler Park in Mansfield, but once they realized we were aware of their intentions, they decided to look for a park in Fort Worth.

All of our police agencies are working closely together to make sure that we do everything we can to keep them from enjoying a repeat performance. However, out of an abundance of caution, MPD has positioned extra patrols in and around our parks, including Chandler Park. Please know that this is being done out of an abundance of caution and with every expectation that our park system will be there for your enjoyment.

If you notice extremely large groups gathering around one of our parks, please do not hesitate to let us know. If one of your children says that they are going to a gathering at a local or regional park, ask questions. Remember, there is nothing wrong with children and families enjoying our wonderful park system. However, if something seems unusual please do not hesitate to call the police non-emergency number (817-473-0211). We are all in this together. If we work together, we can continue to enjoy our exceptional park system with our friends and families.

I want to remind everyone that Chief Tracy Aaron and his exceptional department are doing an incredible job taking care of this community. If you have an opportunity to do so, please thank an officer the next time you see one. We are fortunate to have them on our team and we are grateful for their commitment and service to this great community!

Have a great week!”

Joe Smolinski, City Manager