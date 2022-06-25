Know Before You Go: DeSoto Fourth of July Fireworks Show

Facebook

DeSoto and Lancaster have joined forces to celebrate the nation’s independence and have an epic event planned! Make plans now to attend and bring your friends. We have the important details like parking, shuttle location and what you can and can’t bring.

Where: Mon, July 4, 2022 at Grimes Park

6:00 PM – 10:00 PM CDT

Come out and celebrate the 4th of July with your friends, family and community! Experience a fun-filled night for the whole family that will feature live music, children’s activities, games for all ages, food from a variety of vendors that will be sure to satisfy any taste buds, and of course, Fireworks! Organizers say “this year’s fireworks show will be extra special and is something you definitely want to be in attendance to witness.”

Cost: FREE

So, who is performing? Chante Mooré is the headline act. Shaun Martin and the GoGo Band and Mirək(ə)l will also be performing.

What happens if it rains? The celebration is a rain or shine event, but in the event of inclement weather, the decision to relocate to the Recreation Center will be determined by 2pm on July 4th. Call 972-230-9652 for an update.

How’s the parking situation? Limited parking will be available at Grimes Park at the north and south areas. Satellite parking will be available at Disciple Central Community Church located at 901 N. Polk Street. Shuttle service will begin at 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. which will bring you to and from Grimes Park.

What Can Your Bring?

Collapsible/portable chairs and blankets.

Binoculars

Tents (allowed in designated area only)

Small bags no larger than 12x12x6

Strollers or baby supplies

Prohibited Items