Universal Orlando Resort Offers “Buy 2 Days, Get 2 Days Free” Ticket

Orlando, Fla. (September 9, 2022) – Universal Orlando Resort invites U.S. and Canada residents to enjoy four days of theme park thrills for the price of a two-day ticket with the return of its popular “Buy 2 Days, Get 2 Days Free” offer. Guests can take advantage of this incredible offer for travel through March 2, 2023 – giving them the opportunity to enjoy a multitude of exciting experiences across Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, plus – depending on their dates of visit – access to seasonal festivities that are included in admission, such as the destination-wide Holidays celebration taking place this winter or the Mardi Gras event taking place next spring.

There’s so much to see and do at Universal Orlando, and with this offer, guests get plenty of time to explore the hold-on-tight thrills and exhilarating entertainment that can only be found at the epic theme park destination, including:

racing alongside a ferocious Velociraptor pack at speeds up to 70 mph on Jurassic World VelociCoaster – Florida’s fastest and tallest launch coaster – in Universal’s Islands of Adventure

entering two lands of groundbreaking thrills and magical fun in The Wizarding World of

Harry Potter – Hogsmeade in Universal’s Islands of Adventure and The Wizarding World of

Harry Potter – Diagon Alley in Universal Studios Florida

unwrapping the awesome and letting loose this holiday season with an incredible collection of festivities across both theme parks – like Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Grinchmas, Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s and more – during Universal Orlando’s Holidays celebration, running daily November 12 through January 1, 2023

reveling in Universal’s Mardi Gras celebration – a family-friendly version of the iconic Carnaval featuring a spectacular parade, globally-inspired cuisine, live music and tons of beads (taking place this spring – dates will be announced soon)

The “Buy 2 Days, Get 2 Days Free” offer starts at $281.99 plus tax for a park-to-park ticket and all four days must be used within a seven-day consecutive timeframe. Pricing is determined based on the first date selected for visit, and prices and availability vary by day. For just an additional $35, guests can add admission to Universal’s Volcano Bay water theme park, a tropical oasis that offers the perfect balance of thrills and relaxation – where guests can do everything from relax on the sands of a beach right in the middle of Orlando to brave a 125-foot drop alongside a massive volcano on Ko’okiri Body Plunge.

For more information about the “Buy 2 Days, Get 2 Days Free” offer and Universal Orlando Resort, visit www.UniversalOrlando.com.