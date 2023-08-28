Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Most of us got rain yesterday, and all of us woke up to cooler air this morning. We’ll eventually warm up – but not as warm as it has been.

Today’s highs will be in the mid 90’s after a comfortable start to the day in the mid 70’s. We may see a few showers/storms south of I-20 this afternoon – though I don’t expect anywhere near the coverage we saw yesterday. Winds will be breezy out of the northeast. Tomorrow will be about the same with highs in the mid 90’s and breezy northeast winds – but without the rain chances.