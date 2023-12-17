Jingle Spirits: Sip, Savor, and Celebrate with Festive Holiday Cocktails!

What are some of your favorite winter/holiday traditions that involve adult beverages? We just discovered a friend’s neighborhood has an annual cocktail crawl every December, and they have a friendly cocktail competition. So, if you’re looking to impress your friends, family, or holiday guests, check out these unique and festive holiday cocktails.
Snow Globe
- Ingredients:
-
- 2 oz Freeland Forest Gin
- 1⁄2 oz juniper simple syrup
- 1⁄4 oz lime juice
- 1⁄4 oz Zirbenz (stone pine liqueur)
- 2 dashes Jamaican no. 2 bitters
- 1 small spoon of ‘silvery white’ glitter
- Top with tonic water (any flavor)
- Process: Add all ingredients to a shaker tin. Add ice and shake for 10-15 seconds. Double strain into a copa glass. Add ice and top with tonic water. Garnish with rosemary sprig and dehydrated lime wheel.
Not My Gumdrop Buttons!
Ingredients:
1 1⁄2 oz Freeland Dry Gin
1⁄2 oz Licor 43
1⁄2 oz cold brew concentrate
3⁄4 oz gingerbread simple syrup
1 oz oat milk
2-3 dashes ginger bitters
Process: Add all ingredients to a shaker tin. Add ice and shake for 10-15 seconds. Double strain into a Nick & Nora (large size) glass. Garnish with a Gingerbread man.
Home For The Holidays
- Ingredients:
-
- 2 oz Reese’s Puffs infused Cask Bourbon (Freeland Bourbon, of course!)
- 1⁄2 oz toasted marshmallow simple syrup
- 3-4 dashes smoked vanilla bitters
- 3-4 dashes Amargo Chuncho bitters
- Process: Add all ingredients to a mixing glass. Add ice and stir for 30-40 seconds. Strain into a rocks glass over a large cube. Garnish with Mini Reese’s cup & mini marshmallows.
Shivering Southern Toddy
¾ oz simple syrup or honey syrup
¾ oz lemon juice
2 oz 13th Colony Southern Rye
2 oz apple cider
- Combine all ingredients, but the cider into a shaker with pebble ice and shake for 5-10 seconds
- Strain into a tall glass and ad 2 oz of apple cider
- Top with pebble ice and garnish with grated cinnamon
Martha’s Southern Vineyard
1 oz crème of coconut
¾ oz Lime Juice
1 ½ oz White Cranberry Juice
½ oz Orange Liqueur
1 ½ oz 13 Colony Southern Vodka
- Combine ingredients into a sharker with ice and shake for 15 seconds
- Strain into an old fashion glass and top with a large ice
- Garnish with dried cranberries and rosemary
Ilegal Carajillo
2 oz espresso (or very strong coffee), cooled slightly
1.5 oz Licor 43
1.5 oz Ilegal Mezcal Reposado
Method: Add all ingredients to a shaker. Shake until chilled and strain into rocks glass with fresh ice. Garnish with orange twist.