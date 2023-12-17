Vidorra Cocina is Grand Prairie’s Newest Hot Spot

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

My husband and I recently enjoyed a delicious Mexico City-style lunch at Vidorra Cocina, Grand Prairie’s newest hot spot. The popular restaurant opened its third North Texas location in Epic Central in November, serving authentic Mexican dishes with a contemporary twist. When we arrived at the bustling restaurant, we quickly realized that we were late to the party although they’d only been open a month.

Happy diners overflowed Vidorra’s spacious downstairs dining area during the 1 p.m. lunch service, while a private party held sway in the upstairs bar area. It was a cool but sunny day, so some plucky diners were also seated on the patio overlooking the Epic Water feature. Vidorra House Manager Cynthia Ruiz said the patio is especially popular at night, when the waters perform a spectacular light show.

“Vidorra is a Dallas staple, and we’re excited to continue expanding into new markets like Grand Prairie,” said Milkshake Concepts CEO Imran Sheikh. “As is the case at both of our current restaurants, we know this community will quickly fall in love with Vidorra’s eclectic dishes and cocktails, reinforcing Epic Central’s fast-growing reputation as a culinary destination.”

Vidorra Cocina’s Appetizers

Everything we tried on Vidorra’s menu was delicious, starting with our appetizers. We followed the manager’s suggestion and ordered their showstopper Flaming Fundido Queso. It features Oaxa cheese with Chicken Tinga, served in a Molcajete Bowl heated to 400 degrees, served with flour tortillas ($14.95). We also shared (okay, I actually ate most of this one) a refreshingly tart shrimp salad. The Camaron en Agua Chile (fresh Gulf Shrimp, Sliced cucumbers, red onion, Chile Serranos, lime, and Cilantro) is served with Tostadas ($15.25).

Our server, Sinai Velazquez, recommended the Pollo su Crema ($20.95) that was her personal favorite, and it’s now also my favorite dish on the menu. This unique delicacy features bone-in chicken, Poblana pepper sauce, lime crema, and pica blended together for a delightful burst of flavors. The Pollo su Crema is accompanied by Chimchurri rice and black beans, and is a meal in itself.

My husband ordered a platter of Casita Fajitas from the Pick Two menu (a hungry man’s bargain at $27.95) with chicken and Carne Asada. But since fajitas are served with beans, rice, tortillas, pica, guacamole, and other “fixin’s”, we soon realized we’d over-ordered for our party of two. We took a large bag of leftovers home for our evening meal, including a Red Velvet Tres Leches Cake ($12.25) that was too good to pass up.

The Good Life

Vidorra Cocina de Mexico’s name loosely translates to “the good life,” with an atmosphere that celebrates their culture through authentic dishes, bold cocktails and a buzzing ambiance. The 5,700 square foot Vidorra at Epic Center features traditional Mexican décor with a two-story dining area and terrific lakeside views.

Happy Hour at Vidorra Cocina is from 3-6 p.m. Monday to Friday, and offers half-off select appetizers, $4 select beers, $5 select wines, and $6 Vidorritas (rocks or frozen). Half-priced margaritas are served all day on Margarita Mondays, while Tacos & Tequila Tuesdays, feature a special shot of tequila and two street tacos for $8 all day.

Latin DJs play salsa, bachata, merengue and more on Thursdays and Fridays from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.8. The restaurant’s hours of operation are Monday to Wednesday from 11 a.m. to midnight, Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. to midnight.

Vidorra Cocina in Epic Central

The new Vidorra Cocina de Mexico is located by the lake in Epic Central, 2959 S. State Highway 161 in Grand Prairie. This joint is already jumping, so reservations are highly recommended especially during the holiday season. Visit VidoraCocina.com for information.

Vidorra Cocina is a part of Milkshake Concepts’ impressive portfolio of influential restaurants, including The Finch, Harper’s, STIRR, and Serious Pizza. For information visit milkshakeconcepts.com.