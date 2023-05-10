Jada Mitchell Plans To Become A Software Engineer

Facebook

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Jada Mitchell is earning her Associate’s Degree this week from Dallas College and eventually hopes to earn a Doctorate in Computer Science.

Mitchell, who ranks ninth in the senior class at Cedar Hill High School, will never forget, and is inspired, by the people she met along the way.

Last year, her best friend, Mia Thomas, passed away in a car accident in Red Oak.

“I became more inspired to take school more seriously,” Mitchell said. “Everything I do is for her.”

Last month, Mitchell won first place (and a $500 prize) in the Shay Whittaker Memorial Scholarship, named in honor of the late Cedar Hill High School Principal Shay Whittaker, who passed away last month after battling cancer.

“I am honored to be one of the first recipients of that award,” Mitchell said.

As part of her essay, she had to describe a situation where she faced adversity. She wrote about her friendship with Thomas and the tragedy that unexpectedly claimed Thomas’ life.

Mitchell will attend Clark Atlanta University, a Historically Black College & University (HBCU) located in Georgia’s largest city. Due to the credits that she earned during her years in CHHS’ Early College Academy, Mitchell will begin her Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science as a junior.

“I eventually want to become a Software Engineer,” Mitchell said. “I like coding. I attended the SMU Engineering Program when I was in sixth grade.”

Mitchell earned several scholarships, including an $8,000 Scholarship from the Iota Theta Sorority.

She attended Collegiate Prep Elementary and Collegiate Academy Middle School before transferring to CHHS as a freshman when she knew Early College Academy was an option.

Mitchell was a four-year varsity letter winner for the Cedar Hill Girls Soccer Team and served as a co-captain this past season. Mitchell is a member of the National Honor Society, Student Council and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. She also volunteers at Plummer Elementary where her mother teaches Pre-K.

When she was a freshman in 2019-2020, the COVID-19 Pandemic struck during the second semester.

“I love coming to school, so the Pandemic was tough as a freshman,” Mitchell said. “While other people took it easy, I took five college courses that semester.”

The day after Cedar Hill Graduation (June 3), Mitchell will head to Atlanta for a six week engineering program for students from Clark Atlanta, Morehouse College and Spelman College who are STEM Majors.