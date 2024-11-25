Inspiring Travel: DFW Airport Announces Global Call for Artists as Part of Modernization Program

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

DFW AIRPORT, Texas (Nov. 25, 2024) Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) announced today that it will launch a global, open call for artists as part of the airport’s ongoing capital construction program. The DFW art program is seeking a mix of local, national and international artists from a variety of diverse backgrounds and disciplines to fill more than a dozen signature installation opportunities located in the new Terminal F, the reimagined Terminal C, and Terminal E.

“North Texas is home to one of the nation’s most vibrant and impressive art communities, and we are looking to tap into the energy and culture of the Dallas Fort Worth region as we build the airport terminals of the future,” said Sean Donohue, DFW’s Chief Executive Officer. “While our new facilities will deliver state-of-the-art design, technology and customer amenities, we also are committed to delivering a collection of inspiring art pieces that create a sense of place, respite and reflection for tens of millions of visitors each year.”

DFW Airport’s public art program currently has about 30 pieces in its permanent collection. This new call will grow the program by nearly 60 percent by adding 17 new installations. The airport will deliver these new installations in four phases, from 2026 through 2030, beginning with an open call for artists Dec. 2.

The first phase includes two site-specific opportunities located in Terminal C. DFW is seeking artists for an area immediately beyond a new security checkpoint with the art suspended within a sizeable “exit canyon” that customers will pass under as they leave the gate area toward the lower-level baggage claim. Another similar suspended art opportunity will be available in the main concourse area.

Future opportunities include additional exit canyons, floors, digital walls, a new Skylink corridor, respite areas for customers and new rotating public art galleries dedicated to local, North Texas artists. Each of the airport’s opportunities have been planned to encourage diverse participation – spanning from emerging to recognized international artists – and will seek different forms of art from suspended installations to static sculptures and digital experiences.

Global art consultancy and production agency MASSIVart will help DFW manage the call for artists, which will include significant participation from the local art community. A panel of veteran North Texas art experts will provide input and recommendations on the submissions, with the goal of ensuring participation by a mix of local, regional, national and global artists.

Local art experts participating in the consulting process include:

Jessica Fuentes, Founder, Kinfolk House, Editor Glasstire, and Board Member for Make Art with Purpose

Christina Hahn, Creative Director of the Dallas Asian American Historical Society and Founder of the Dallas Asian American Art Collective

Alison Hearst, Curator, Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth

Letitia Huckaby, Board President/VP, Kinfolk House

Jessica Brit Ingle, President and Founder, Texas Vignette

Eric M. Lee, Director, Kimball Art Museum

Jed Morse, Chief Curator & Interim Director, Nasher Sculpture Center

Ade Omotosho, Assistant Curator of Contemporary Art, Dallas Museum of Art

Artists interested in learning more or submitting for opportunities should visit the Art at DFW website beginning Dec. 2, 2024. Each of the four phases will be announced separately as work progresses.

About Dallas Fort Worth International Airport: Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) is one of the world’s busiest and most connected airports. Celebrating 50 years of service in 2024, DFW is proud to be not only a major port for North America but also a vital community asset. Centered between its owner cities of Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas, it serves as a major economic engine generating jobs and attracting businesses. DFW is committed to providing exceptional customer service and in 2023 was named the best large airport for customer satisfaction in North America by Airports Council International. A leader in sustainability, DFW is the world’s largest and North America’s first carbon-neutral airport. In 2023, DFW Airport served over 80 million passengers and offered more than 250 global destinations.

DFW Forward: Transformational work has begun on the airport’s historic multi-year capital plan totaling nearly $9 billion in investments with monumental upgrades and expansions underway across DFW’s terminals, airfield and roadway infrastructure. Learn more about how DFW is Going Monumental.

For more information, visit the DFW website or download the DFW Mobile App for iOS and Android devices. Follow @dfwairport on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.