Best Southwest Christmas Tree Lightings and Holiday Fun

The holiday season is aglow in Southwest Dallas-Fort Worth as local tree lightings bring festive cheer to the community. From historic town squares to modern city parks, these magical events feature dazzling displays, live entertainment, and plenty of family-friendly activities to welcome the season in style. Whether you’re sipping hot cocoa under twinkling lights or joining in a countdown to illuminate Christmas trees, there’s no better way to kick off the holidays than by celebrating with your neighbors. Check out some of the must-see tree-lighting festivities happening across the area and make plans to attend.
Cedar Hill
Holiday on the Hill
Thursday, December 5, 2024
5:30 – 8:30 p.m.
In Historic Downtown, come together with friends and family to light up the tree, meet Santa Claus, and indulge in a festive atmosphere filled with joy and wonder. There will also be plenty of holiday kids activities and games, live performances, photos with Santa, festive photo ops, and the official lighting of the City of Cedar Hill tree.
Letters to Santa
As part of Holiday on the Hill, we’re excited to be delivering your letters to Santa again this year! You can write and submit your letters in person at Holiday on the Hill on December 5th from 5:30-8:30 pm at the Santa Letter Booth OR fill one out at home, then drop it off at our special North Pole mailbox at the Library by December 16th. The Santa Letter template is available online at cedarhilltx.com/holiday.
DeSoto
Tree Lighting and Holiday Block Party
Wednesday, December 4, 2024
6 p.m.
DeSoto Town Center, 211 E. Pleasant Run Road
An evening of fun, joy, and holiday spirit at the Christmas Tree Lighting and Holiday Block Party! Hosted in the winter wonderland of DeSoto On Ice, this magical event will kick off the holiday season. The event will feature a tree lighting ceremony as well as featuring DeSoto ISD A’capella Choir, Performing Arts Dance Company, Junior R.O.T.C. and Carolyn’s Dance Land.
Duncanville
Holiday Lights in the Park
Friday, December 6, 2024
4 to 10 p.m.
Armstrong Park, 100 James Collins Blvd.
Holiday Lights in the Park will be a festive evening filled with dazzling lights, an extraordinary drone show, holiday cheer, and family fun. Stroll through the park and marvel at the twinkling displays, sip on hot cocoa, and enjoy the merry atmosphere.
TENTATIVE SCHEDULE:
4:00 PM – DJ
5:00 PM – Elementary All-City Honor Choir
5:45 PM Duncanville High School Chamber Choir
6:15 PM – Parade
After the Parade – Welcome Ceremonies & Tree Lighting
7:30 PM – Jade Flores Performs
8:00 PM – Kid ‘n Play Performs
Drone Show
9:00 PM – Kid ‘n Play Performs
9:30 PM – Jade Flores Performs
Glenn Heights
Annual Christmas Tree Lighting and Holiday Celebration
Friday, December 6, 2024
6 p.m.
Glenn Heights City Center, 1938 S. Hampton Rd.
Immediately following the All-Abilities Park grand opening will be the Annual Christmas Tree Lighting and Holiday Celebration. This festive event will feature a Santa Meet & Greet, with special photo opportunities with Santa Claus; free toys for children to take home; a Letters to Santa station where kids can write their holiday wishes; free hot chocolate & coffee; and a variety of Food and Craft Vendors offering seasonal treats and unique gifts; a fun-filled Kids Zone with games and activities; and a festive Train Ride through the holiday displays, the holiday magic will be on full display. Also, don’t miss the dazzling Drone Light Show, lighting up the night sky.
Grand Prairie
City Hall Tree Lighting, Ice Rink, and Holiday Kickoff
Friday, December 6, 2024
5:15 to 8 p.m.
City Hall, 300 W. Main Street
Join Mayor Ron Jensen, Santa, and a surprise special guest as Grand Prairie lights the City Hall Christmas Tree and opens the free Grand Prairie ice skating rink for the holiday season. The festivities start with a parade from Fire Station 1 up Main Street to the Christmas Tree in front of City Hall, where the tree will be lit.
Parade at 5:15 p.m.
Tree lighting at 6 p.m.
Ice skating rink opens to the public at 6:30 p.m.
Lancaster
Tree Lighting Ceremony
Monday, December 9, 2024
6 to 6:45 p.m.
Lancaster City Hall, 211 North Henry Street
Enjoy Christmas carolers, hot chocolate, apple cider and cookies.
Also save the date for the city’s 69th Annual Christmas Parade & Festival on Saturday, December 14, 2024.
Midlothian
Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony
Monday, December 2, 2024
6 p.m.
Heritage Park, 234 N. 8th Street
A reverent ceremony to light the city’s beautiful tree, which will also feature a reading of the Christmas story and refreshments along with the traditional lighting of the tree.
Midlothian Christmas Light-Up Parade
Participant Registration
Registration Closes on Dec. 2, 11:59 p.m.
Theme: Christmas Movie Magic
Saturday, December 7
TIME: 1 to 5 p.m.
LOCATION: Downtown 8th Street
Parade step-off time: 6 p.m.
Route: Downtown 8th Street to West Avenue F to Overlook Drive.
Traffic and Parking
Parade Route Map to come.
AWARD CATEGORIES
Miracle on 8th Street (Best Use of Theme)
Christmas Vacation (Best Use of Lights)
Best in Snow (Most Original)
Most Magical Moment (Mayor’s Choice)
Ovilla
Annual Christmas Tree Lighting
Thursday, December 5, 2024
6 p.m.
Heritage Park, 675 W. Main Street
There will be hot chocolate and cider and Christmas cookies and a musician performing live Christmas music.
Waxahachie
Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting
Tuesday, December 3, 2024
6 to 9 p.m,
Downtown Waxahachie
Activities begin at 6 p.m.; Parade at 6:30 p.m.
Enjoy the lighted Christmas parade culminating with the community tree lighting at Railyard Park. There will also be activities for families to enjoy downtown including DJ Alexx, letters to Santa, face painting and photos with Santa at Railyard Park for $5.
Wilmer
Annual Gingerbread-Themed Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony
Friday, December 6, 2024
5 p.m.
City Square Gazebo, 128 North Dallas Avenue
This year’s holiday season is Gingerbread theme offering a fun-filled, family-friendly event free for everyone to enjoy. The event will the Tree Lighting ceremony as well as photos with Santa, food trucks, warm treats, and snacks, free coffee and hot chocolate, holiday vendors, and plenty of gingerbread-inspired fun and festive surprises.