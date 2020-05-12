Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa Reopens May 21

Hyatt Regency Hill Country Reopens May 21 With Social Distancing

San Antonio- Summer travel season has arrived despite COVID-19. As travelers are ready to return to the road and their favorite resorts, changes are necessary. Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa is a favorite destination for many, and they’re preparing for guests to return on May 21.

While the beauty of the resort remains, guests can expect a lot of changes to allow for social distancing. Hyatt emphasizes, “the safety and wellbeing of our guests and colleagues is always a top priority.”

A list of the resort amenities, activities, and food and beverage options, and status updates as to what will be available for Memorial Day Weekend:

Windflower Spa will be closed

Golf Course is open, with social distancing and other safety guidelines in place

Playground is closed

Game arcade is closed

Camp Hyatt is closed

Bikes available from 8 AM to 6 PM, and will be sanitized after each use

Water slide hours will be open daily from 10 AM to 6 PM

FlowRider will be open daily from 10 AM to 6 PM

Our activity pool, Texas pool and jacuzzis are open with social distancing in practice (only 3 people per jacuzzi unless it’s one family); kiddie pool will be closed until further notice

Fitness Center will be open from 8 AM to 6 PM, with limited guests to maintain social distancing

S’mores will be provided from 7 PM to 9 PM via a pre-made kit and disposable sticks

Nature walk guided tour, sand volleyball, tennis, wildlife feeding and scavenger hunt activities will remain in place, while following social distancing guidelines

Dining Options:

Springhouse Café will be open for breakfast and dinner. There will be limited capacity in accordance with directive from the state and local government and tables will be arranged to accommodate social distancing. Table size will be limited to 6 guests or less at one table.

Buffet option will not be available. Hours will be 7-11 AM and 5-9 PM (hours may vary)

Papa Ed’s pool bar and grill will be open from 11 AM to 7 PM (hours may vary)

Vince’s pool bar and grill will be open from 11 AM to 7 PM (hours may vary)

Charlie’s Long Bar, Antlers Lodge, Cactus Oak Tavern and Room Service will not be available

Please note that we are closely monitoring all state and local guidelines, and the above information is subject to change.

Save

Comments

comments