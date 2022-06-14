Hutchins Traffic Alert: NB I-45 Ramp At Dowdy Ferry Closed June 16

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

NORTHBOUND I-45 RAMP CLOSURE AT DOWDY FERRY RD. BEGINS JUNE 16 IN HUTCHINS

Weather permitting, the northbound Interstate 45 off-ramp to Dowdy Ferry Road in Hutchins is scheduled to close from Thursday, June 16 at 7 a.m. through late July as part of an ongoing intersection improvement project. A signed detour will be in place directing traffic to the exit at Wintergreen Road (Exit 273) for access to Dowdy Ferry Road during this time.

This project is constructing additional turn lanes and U-turns at the intersection. Traffic lanes may be narrowed or shifted during construction, and drivers should plan ahead for extra travel time in this area.

The overall project is expected to complete in fall 2022, weather permitting.

TxDOT is urging motorists to use caution in the work zone. Visit https://bit.ly/3HmZSF6

for the latest road closures on this project and others.