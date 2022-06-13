Duncanville Police Rapid Response To Shooter Prevents Injuries

Facebook

No Children Were Injured In Today’s Shooting At Duncanville Fieldhouse

This morning as campers were at the Duncanville Fieldhouse, Duncanville Police received a phone call at 8:43 a.m. reporting gunshots were fired. Duncanville police officers arrived on scene at 8:45 a.m., just two minutes after receiving the call.

Police say the suspect (a male) entered the Duncanville Fieldhouse today through the main lobby doors, armed with a handgun. When the gunman entered there were over 150 campers on site, ranging in age from 4-14. According to Asst. Police Chief, Matthew Stogner, the shooter spoke with a staff member and that’s when he fired his weapon. Staff heard the gunshot and began securing the children.

Following that exchange, the suspect tried to enter a classroom where students were sheltering. The classroom was locked and the suspect fired a shot into the classroom. However, no children or staff were injured.

Then, the suspect entered the gymnasium where children were, but did not fire any shots. Shortly after. Duncanville Police were on scene and exchanged gunfire with the suspect and struck him. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died. Police did not confirm whether there were a total of two shots or more fired by the suspect during the incident.

Mayor Barry Gordon thanked the Cedar Hill, Duncanville and Dallas Police Departments for their rapid response and assistance. Gordon said Duncanville Officers had just recently gone through active shooter training. He also thanked the local pastors that came to the scene and prayed with families on site.

Early Stages of Investigation

Duncanville Police Department did not reveal any relationship the shooter may have had with the facility. They said they are in the very early stages of the investigation and will reveal more at a later time.

Duncanville’s City Manager, Aretha R. Ferrell-Benavides, said over the next few weeks they will be looking at security protocol for Duncanville Field House. Because there is an ongoing investigation at the Fieldhouse, the city of Duncanville is looking at other sites for camp to resume at a time in the future. She stated they will be contacting the families of the campers with information about counseling, etc.

Assistant City Manager said they have done a number of things to enhance security at city facilities. Local residents and parents of campers praised the Duncanville Police Department for responding so quickly.

Police said the Texas Rangers are conducting the investigation into the shooting between the suspect and officers.