Grand Prairie Boys & Girls Club and Cricket Wireless Surprises Two Local Families

“12 Days of Cricket” comes to Grand Prairie in time for World Kindness Day

Grand Prairie – November 17, 2021 — Cricket Wireless is teaming up with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas to give two local families a reason to smile this holiday season. The families, which were nominated by the Grand Prairie Boys & Girls Club, will be surprised with up to $5,000 in gifts to help them meet critical needs so they can “stress less, smile more” and focus on what matters most around the holidays – connecting with each other to create unmissable moments.

Boys & Girls Clubs staff member Cheryl Garrett, granddaughter Samyriah (9), and grandson Jaylen (11) were nominated to be gift recipients. Because of severe housing impacts from last winter’s power outage, Garrett works three jobs to support her grandkids. Her grandkids assist her around the Club, helping younger kids learn to read, write, and play games at the Grand Prairie Club. These gifts will lighten their financial burden during the holidays, provide for necessities, and give this deserving family some special memories this holiday season.

Karijava Warren and her two sons, Omari (11) and Jaylen (14), were also nominated to be gift recipients. Warren, a single mom, works hard to support her family. Jaylen volunteers within the Club, serving meals and assisting with activities and volunteer for community cleanup programs with the Grand Prairie Police department. These gifts will also offer support much-needed support to this family.

These are just two of the many families across the country who will be surprised over the course of 12 days. The campaign started on November 15 in conjunction with World Kindness Day. This is part of Cricket Wireless’ “12 Days of Cricket” giving initiative.

Focusing On What Matters

Cricket cares about building healthy, human connections for happier youth. Cricket supports young people and their families by fostering kindness, encouraging healthy mobile habits, and providing resources to help them overcome challenging times.

For more information on how you can give back to the community, visit https://www.bgca.org/cricket.

“The pandemic has caused a level of unparalleled hardship for many,” said John Dwyer, president, Cricket Wireless. “By collaborating with Boys & Girls Clubs of America, we hope these gifts will give families something to smile about this holiday season and the opportunity to focus on what matters most, spending time with each other.”

This year, Cricket is also helping to raise funds for the BGCA through a cause marketing campaign. The campaign is running from November 15 – December 20. Cricket is encouraging staff, collaborators, and customers to join them in this initiative by donating at https://www.bgca.org/cricket. HBCU students who are a part of Cricket’s Campus Ambassador Program will also be bringing cheer to students and faculty on several campuses.