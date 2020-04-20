How One DeSoto Area Church Is Helping During COVID-19

Antioch Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church Is Feeding Community

DESOTO – DeSoto’s Antioch Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church on Hampton Road is taking a proactive stand against hunger. The church is making sure area residents have food to eat during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The church is providing boxes of food to those in need; two meats, fresh produce and bread.

Cheryl Wesley who is spearheading the program at Antioch Fellowship said they have been engaged in this mission outreach since March 19, 2020.

“We deliver to senior saints and sick members of the church, as well as those who are related to our members of faith,’ Wesley explained. “Others are allowed to pick up a box of food, after registering online through AntiochCares@amfbc.org.”

Over the weeks since the pandemic began Wesley said the need has picked up.

“It was gradual the first couple of weeks, and then increased substantially in April,” she said.

Senior Pastor Chris Wesley (who happens to be Cheryl’s son) at Antioch Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church said “In times like these, we believe it is important for the church to be the beacon of light and hope God calls us to be in the world. We take that responsibility seriously and we are honored to be able to serve this community in any area.”

Ministry Through Food

Antioch Fellowship Church was founded by Dr. Karry D Wesley. Folks say he was committed to not only preaching and teaching the Word of God, but to help others outside the walls of the building. The church has been in existence the past 33 years.

The church hands out the food boxes thanks to a local grocer and a distributor helping out with the food supply.

“We pay the full retail price yet appreciate partnering with others who support our efforts,” Wesley said.

With just 75 members and extended families in need at the beginning of the pandemic, Wesley said the church is now serving over 800 a week.

“Being asked by Pastor Chris to facilitate this area of ministry for our family of faith has been an incredible opportunity for me, and the timing was all in God’s hands,” Wesley said. “My husband passed in November and we have been finding our “new normal” these last few months. Being able to get back to my social service background, and provide opportunities of service for our entire congregation, has given me yet another reason to push forward. We are blessed to share our blessings with others.”

Needless to say, the people in the community are very grateful for the food Antioch Fellowship is providing each week.

A Legacy of Community Service & Outreach

“It is much more than offering food to people though,” the pastor said. “We believe that we are to be extensions of God’s hands and heart to the world. On a personal note, continuing my father’s legacy of community service and outreach means so much to me and my family. It is an honor to have an opportunity to take on this work.”

If you are in need, you do not have to be a member of Antioch Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church.

“The blessing is that our church family gives faithfully to this effort, and all those where the love of Christ is demonstrated,” Wesley concluded.

For those in need you can register to receive a food box by emailing antiochcares@afmbc.org. Boxes are distributed on Thursdays, so registration must be done by 6 p.m. on Wednesday evening.

