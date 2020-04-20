Ellis County Adds 10 New COVID-19 Cases

Ellis County Reports 10 New COVID-19 Cases and 4th Death

April 20, 2020- The Ellis County Local Health Authority has identified ten additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and three additional recoveries in Ellis County. This increases the countywide total to 111 total cases of COVID-19 and 23 recoveries.

These ten cases of COVID-19 include a 21 year-old male and 27 year-old female resident of Ennis, a 35 year-old male resident of Midlothian, a 46 year-old female and 62 year-old male resident of Red Oak, and a 53 year-old female resident of Oak Leaf.

Additionally, there are four confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Waxahachie. These cases include two male residents ages 75 and 77, and two female residents ages 82 and 90. These confirmed cases are residents of Legend Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation, increasing the total number to 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Legend Oaks.

It is with a heavy heart that the Office of the Ellis County Judge reports the fourth coronavirus (COVID-19) related death of an 80-year-old resident of Legend Oaks. To protect the family’s privacy, no further information will be released. It is imperative that we each take precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Ellis County. We send our thoughts and prayers to the family during this difficult time.

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) actively monitors COVID-19 in Ellis County. While Ellis County does not currently have a public health department similar to that of a metro county, the Ellis County Office of Emergency Management reports confirmed positive COVID-19 cases as they are distributed to the Local Health Authority by DSHS.

Legend Oaks Facility has indicated to County officials that the number of confirmed cases will rise in the coming days, as there is a delay in the reporting process by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) to Ellis County officials.

