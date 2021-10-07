The Elf on the Shelf’s Magical Holiday Journey Comes To Arlington

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

The Elf on the Shelf’s Magical Holiday Journey was specially designed for the concourse at Choctaw Stadium

The Elf on the Shelf’s Magical Holiday Journey is expanding to North Texas, where audiences will discover the magic of The Elf on the Shelf® through a new walk-through experience created and designed specifically for the concourse at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington (formerly Globe Life Park).

In Dallas-Fort Worth, Santa’s Christmas Compass has gone haywire, and Scout Elf

Tiny Tinkerman and the Scout Elves need human help to get Christmas back on course.

Audiences will journey into the concourse at Choctaw Stadium, shrink down to elf size, and

explore enchanting, Texas-sized scenery showcasing a company of fifty cheer-building

performers.

“We are thrilled to be bringing The Elf on the Shelf® experience back for a second year after our sold-out LA run last year resonated with more than 130,000 people from all across the country,” said Christa Pitts, co-CEO of The Lumistella Company, creators of The Elf on the Shelf®

“As the coronavirus pandemic continues to present challenges to families everywhere, we are proud to safely transform The Elf on the Shelf® tradition into an outdoor experience and expand the show into new and innovative realms.”

Elf on the Shelf’s Magical Holiday Journey Runs November 18-January 2nd

Award-winning creative director and set designer, David Korins (Broadway’s “Hamilton, “Dear Evan Hansen,” Oscars 2019) also returns to design scenic worlds that promise to be bigger and better. The creative team also includes director David Alpert, lighting designer David Weiner, and composer Curtis Moore who will further bring the beloved world of The Elf on theShelf® to multi-sensory life in a theatrical collaboration like none other.

The event will follow social distancing rules and all current health and safety precautions.

This year’s event will debut in Dallas-Fort Worth at Choctaw Stadium from November

18th until January 2nd.

“We’re excited to continue our partnership with the iconic The Elf on the Shelf® brand, and

deepen our collaboration with David Korins and the rest of the creative team that brings

new dimensions and stories to this magical creative world,” said Vance Garrett, chief creative officer, Constellation Immersive. “One of our immediate goals after the success of last year’s show was to bring this experience to new audiences, and I can’t wait for families in Dallas to immerse themselves in a new holiday tradition.”

Toys For Tots

In the spirit of giving, The Elf on the Shelf’s Magical Holiday Journey invites guests to join them in spreading some holiday cheer by donating a toy to benefit Toys for Tots.

“After the events of the past 18 months, people around the world are eager to connect in

meaningful ways and create new memories,” said Thao Nguyen, producer and co-head,

Constellation Immersive. “The Elf on the Shelf’s Magical Journey represents the future of family friendly entertainment experiences, and beautifully embodies the holiday spirit in an intimate and innovative setting.”

Ticket prices start at $19.95 for children and $24.95 for adults.

For more information regarding The Elf on the Shelf’s Magical Holiday Journey, ticket pricing and packages, and how to buy, visit https://elfontheshelfjourney.com. Please also follow The Elf on the Shelf Experience on social media at @magicalelfjourney.