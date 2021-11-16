Cedar Hill Junior, Skylar Wesley, Becomes First Teen Superintendent

18 shares Facebook

CHISD Teen Superintendent Will Serve As Liaison Between Administration and Scholars

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Cedar Hill High School junior Skylar Wesley was named the Cedar Hill Independent School District Teen Superintendent at Monday’s CHISD Board of Trustees Meeting.

“Skylar Wesley exemplifies the character and integrity to become the first CHISD Teen Superintendent,” CHISD Superintendent Dr. Gerald Hudson said. “She will play a key role in communicating directly with the scholars at each CHISD Campus.”

Wesley was selected to the new role – which is defined as a liaison between the administration and the scholars at the district’s campuses. It was an in-depth process that involved an application, references and ultimately, two interviews.

“I am excited to be the Teen Superintendent – to speak for more people, work on solutions and to address concerns,” Wesley said.

Her Mom shared the exciting news last night in the Cedarhillian Facebook group, she wrote:

“She was selected to be the FIRST “CHISD Teen Superintendent”! She will provide a voice for ALL scholars in the CHISD and work with the communications department to help message important topics and issues to the student body.

✔ She submitted her application

✔Did well in Virtual Interviews with a panel of CHISD employees (weeks ago)

✔Became one of the top 2 candidates

✔In-person interview with Superintendent Dr. Hudson…& NOW, she will be presented TONIGHT!

Like we always say, continue to pray for our children while we continue to do the same for you & yours! -Thanking God”

Wesley Is Also an Athlete

In addition to her academic success, Wesley competes in tennis for Cedar Hill. Outside of school, she is involved in her church Zion Apostolic Temple in Dallas and also excels at Taekwondo. Wesley works part-time at Momentum Family Chiropractic in Cedar Hill.

She’s been a Longhorn Scholar since her days at Lake Ridge Elementary School. Wesley followed that up by attending Permenter Middle School.

Wesley plans to attend TCU or Texas Southern with a career goal of becoming a dentist. Given this new opportunity, Wesley hasn’t ruled out becoming a superintendent one day.