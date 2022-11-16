Holiday Festivities In Cedar Hill, DeSoto, Duncanville & More!

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

There’s no shortage of excitement this holiday season. Just jump in the car and go, you’re bound to come across something that brings out the holiday joy, no matter which direction you head.

“We are excited to offer a full lineup of holiday activities. These events are made possible by Park Board and community volunteers. We also appreciate funding support from businesses and the Midlothian Community Development Corporation, which makes these events free for all to enjoy,” said Midlothian Mayor Richard Reno, whose city is among several filled with events to bring on the Christmas season.

Here’s a list of all area cities are offering:

MIDLOTHIAN Christmas Activities

Dec. 1

Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony. Bring a new, unwrapped toy for Manna House. Heritage Park, 234 N. 8th St. (rain-out date, Dec. 2), 6 p.m.

Dec. 3

Southern Star Christmas Celebration. Festivities include an outdoor holiday market, selfies with Santa, and children’s activities. Bring a new, unwrapped toy for Manna House. Heritage Park. Vendors may register at www.midlothian.tx.us/SpecialEvents, 1-5 p.m.

Home for the Holidays Light-Up Parade, downtown, North 8th Street to West Avenue F and Overlook. Register parade entries at www.midlothian.tx.us/SpecialEvents, 6 p.m.

Dec. 4

Jingle Beats free holiday concert by Center 313, Midlothian Community Park Amphitheater, 3601 S. 14th St. Bring chairs and blankets for lawn seating. Sponsored by First Class Productions. 6-7:30 p.m.

Dec. 6

Tree of Angels Dedication Ceremony, 3221 Mockingbird Ln. This event provides a place for families and friends to grieve the loss of a loved one due to a violent crime or sudden death. Participants are invited to bring an angel ornament to place on the special tree in honor of their loved one. A reception and refreshments will follow the dedication ceremony at the church. It is asked that those planning to attend, let Chaplain Larry Atchley know by Nov. 29 so arrangements can be made for the correct number of guests. To RSVP or for questions, contact Chaplain Atchley at 972-775-7651 or larry.atchley@midlothian.tx.us, 7 p.m.

Dec. 9

Merry Movie Night, featuring “The Polar Express,” free movie at Community Park Amphitheater. Bring chairs and blankets for lawn seating. Sponsored by Methodist Midlothian Medical Center and In ‘n’ Out Burger, 6:30 p.m.

DESOTO Holiday Celebrations

Dec. 10

Annual Hometown Holiday Celebration at DeSoto Town Center, This holiday festival will be filled with family fun activities, food, and vendors. Activities include:

Pictures with Santa , noon-4 p.m.

, noon-4 p.m. Santa’s Village , noon-4 p.m. Activities will include letters to Santa, wreath designing, craft stations, cookie decorating, DIY gift wrap station, holiday karaoke, gingerbread house competition, Christmas tree decorating competition and more.

, noon-4 p.m. Activities will include letters to Santa, wreath designing, craft stations, cookie decorating, DIY gift wrap station, holiday karaoke, gingerbread house competition, Christmas tree decorating competition and more. Magical Christmas Show , 1-2 p.m. DeSoto’s own Geoffrey Grimes and Michael Smith are guest magicians. They are both highly entertaining and experienced illusionists who will illustrate a “different kind of magic” for children young and old.

, 1-2 p.m. DeSoto’s own Geoffrey Grimes and Michael Smith are guest magicians. They are both highly entertaining and experienced illusionists who will illustrate a “different kind of magic” for children young and old. Youth Holiday Marketplace , 1-4 p.m. Spend time and shop for amazing gifts for everyone on your list. There will be over 19 vendors on site.

, 1-4 p.m. Spend time and shop for amazing gifts for everyone on your list. There will be over 19 vendors on site. Story Time with Mrs. Clau s, 2-3 p.m. Christmas is a special time for stories, and free story time with Mrs. Claus is extra special. Join Mrs. Claus as she tells the stories of the adventures, the joy of Christmas, and the holiday season.

s, 2-3 p.m. Christmas is a special time for stories, and free story time with Mrs. Claus is extra special. Join Mrs. Claus as she tells the stories of the adventures, the joy of Christmas, and the holiday season. Sing-A-Long with Mr. Grinch , 3-4 p.m. Have a sing-a-long with the Grinch himself. Sing all of the festive and memorable holiday songs with the Grinch.

, 3-4 p.m. Have a sing-a-long with the Grinch himself. Sing all of the festive and memorable holiday songs with the Grinch. 49th Home Town Holiday Parade , 5-6 p.m. Enjoy the festive floats, marching bands, Parade of Lights, and much more. The parade will kick off at 5:00 PM at Disciple Central Community Church (DC3) 901 N. Polk St., and continue west on Pleasant Run Rd. then conclude at DeSoto Town Center.

, 5-6 p.m. Enjoy the festive floats, marching bands, Parade of Lights, and much more. The parade will kick off at 5:00 PM at Disciple Central Community Church (DC3) 901 N. Polk St., and continue west on Pleasant Run Rd. then conclude at DeSoto Town Center. Christmas Tree Lighting, 6 p.m.

Christmas Musical: Join us as we celebrate the holiday season with an incredible live Christmas Musical. The event will feature local artists from the Dallas Fort-Worth Metroplex. Live Performances by: DeeJay BreAna Whiting, Deon Q. Sanders, Darius Johnson & Vincent Hall. Bring in the Holiday Cheer with your family and friends. This Christmas musical is for all families, couples, and or singles. Come and enjoy yourself with some great music from some amazing singers.

DUNCANVILLE Holiday Festivities

Dec. 2- Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting, Armstrong Park, 101 N. Main St. Parade is at 7 p.m. and lighting at 8.

Dec. 16-Parent’s Night Out at the Recreation Center, 6-9 p.m. Kids can play games and be entertained while their parents go shopping.

LANCASTER Holiday Activities

Join us for the 2022 “A Hallmark Christmas Parade and Festival” on Saturday, December 10, 2022; from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Submit an application at the following link to participate in the parade or become a vendor at the Christmas festival: https://bit.ly/3hNSsBS

CEDAR HILL Holiday Activities

November 19- Village Lights Hillside Village kicks off the holiday season on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Guests can enjoy festive strolling characters, kid crafts, jolly photo props, and more! Kids won’t want to miss the fun of a 10ft “real” snow slide! Kids can explore the potential of a real snow slide, as they await Santa’s arrival. Then at 7:30 PM be dazzled when Santa flips the switch on the giant 34-foot turning the shopping center into an enchanting winter wonderland

Dec. 1- Holiday on the Hill annual tree lighting event, downtown, 1-5:30 p.m. There will be plenty of holiday kids’ activities and games, live performances, a ferris wheel, photos with Santa, festive photo ops, a trackless train, and the official lighting of the City of Cedar Hill tree.

Now through Dec. 24

Santa visits and photos, Hillside Village. Create new memories with special photos with Santa at Suite 406 near Razzoo’s.

Dec. 1-16

Letters to Santa. As part of Holiday on the Hill your letters to Santa will be delivered again this year. You can write and submit your letters in person at Holiday on the Hill on Dec. 1 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Santa Letter Booth or fill one out at home, then drop it off at the special North Pole mailbox at the library by Dec. 16. The Santa Letter template is available online at cedarhilltx.com/holiday.

Dec. 3

Cedar Hill High School musical production of “It is the Annual Holiday Coffee House,” Hawkins Hall, 3 p.m. Come early for entertainment provided by the CHHS Orchestra and to purchase refreshments and other items.

Dec. 6-9

Path of Lights & Christmas Village, NIA Cedar Hill Campus, 5:30-9:30 p.m. This is a family-friendly event filled with thousands of Christmas lights, live music, the Christmas Choo-Choo, pictures with Santa, the Holiday Craft Bazar, and more.

Dec. 9

Reindeer Storytime at the Zula B. Wylie Public Library, 10:30 a.m.

Dec. 9, 16

Holiday Make-It Fair, public library, 2-4 p.m.

Dec. 17

Christmas on Penn Farm, Cedar Hill State Park, 6 p.m. A fun-filled evening of history, caroling, hot chocolate, and more.

Dec. 20

Nailed It! Holiday Edition, public library, 6:30 p.m.

*Note: Residents are invited to donate gift cards to CHISD students and families in need this holiday season through Christmas Cedar Hill, a community-wide effort.

RED OAK Christmas Parade

Dec. 3

Christmas in Red Oak, Watkins Park, 101 Live Oak St., 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Activities include:

Holiday Parade, 9 a.m., featuring holiday floats, decorated vehicles and ATV’s, public safety vehicles, ROISD marching bands, drill Teams and cheerleaders and more from Red Oak and the surrounding area. The parade will begin on West Red Oak Road, turn left onto Live Oak Street and end near Watkins Park.

Kid Zone. Inflatables, train rides and a collection of area businesses, organizations, non-profits, and churches will be set up, offering a variety of free children’s crafts and festive games.

Free pictures with Santa in the Watkins Park Gazebo following the parade.

MANSFIELD Christmas Activities

Nov. 22-Jan. 10

Holiday Grease Roundup, Environmental Collection Center, 616 S. Wisteria St.

Nov. 25-26

Shop Small Holiday Market, Farr Best Theater, 109 N. Main St.

Nov. 30-Dec. 3

Hometown Holidays, Dr. Jim Vaszauskas Center for the Performing Arts

1110 W. Debbie Ln. Activities include:

Nov. 30, Toys For Tots, 5-10 p.m. Bring an unwrapped toy and enjoy this great event with an even better cause. There will be performances by local students at 6:45 p.m., food vendors, games, train rides, arts and crafts, a petting zoo, photo booth, The Nutcracker Experience, armadillo races, bounce houses, a visit by Santa Claus and the Toy Drop Off Parade at 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 1, 5-9 p.m. Wristband needed. Kickoff show and Santa visits begin, 5 p.m.; city presentation and tree lighting ceremony, 6 p.m.; fireworks show, 6:30 p.m.; performances begin at 6:45 p.m. Rides include a 50-foot ferris wheel, carousel, snow hill and more.

Dec. 2, 5-9 p.m. Wristband needed. Everything previously mentioned and a drone show at 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 3, noon-7 p.m. Wristband needed. Your last chance to ride the ferris wheel or carousel and grab a holiday treat. The day and full event wraps up with the Hometown Holidays Dance Spectacular at 7 p.m. There will also be a matinee Dance Spectacular at 1 p.m.

Dec. 10

Holiday at the House, noon-4 p.m., Man House Museum, 604 W. Broad St.

GRAND PRAIRIE Christmas Activities

Nov. 24-Dec. 31

Prairie Lights, Lynn Creek Park, opens nightly at 6 p.m. Be dazzled as you drive through four million lights set along two miles of path. Hundreds of all-new displays in shapes of all kinds line and arch over the roads. Halfway through the drive, get out of your car for a stop at Holiday Village, where you will find food, gifts, Santa, and the Lighted Walk-Through Forest. The show’s finale is the world’s largest light tunnel. For additional details, pricing, and to purchase tickets, visit PrairieLights.org

Nov. 25-Dec. 11

“Twas the Night Before” By Cirque du Soleil, Texas Trust CU Theatre, 1001 Texas Trust Way. Cirque du Soliel’s exhilarating spin on the beloved Christmas tale about the wonders of sharing and friendship. This show is a flurry of Christmas cheer and fun with hugely lovable characters that will introduce audiences to the magic of Cirque du Soleil. There will be 25 total performances. Tickets start at $44. Visit axs.com for tickets and showtimes.

Nov. 26

Epic Waters Tree Lighting Celebration, Epic Waters, 2970 Epic Place, 6 p.m. Enjoy a tree lighting ceremony and in-park show. Visit EpicWatersGP.com

Dec. 2

City of Grand Prairie Christmas tree lighting, city hall, 300 W. Main St., 6-7:30 p.m.

Dec. 2-26

Free Ice Skating in downtown, 300 W. Main St. Closed on Mondays, except Dec. 26. Visit gptx.org to register and for event times.

Dec. 2-11

“A Christmas Story – The Musical,” presented by the Grand Prairie Arts Council, Uptown Theater, 120 E. Main St. For tickets and information, call 972-237-8786 or visit uptowntheatergp.com

Dec. 5

Snow Ho Ho. Children and their families are invited to Grand Prairie libraries for holiday crafts, activities and games. Meet special guests, take fun photos and enjoy the magic of the season. For more information, visit gptx.org/library. Dates and times are: Dec. 5, 3:30-5 p.m., Shotwell Library, 2750 Graham St.; Dec. 10, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Warmack Library, 760 Bardin Rd.; Dec. 14, 4:30-6 p.m., Main Library, 901 Conover Dr.

Dec. 10

Donuts with Santa, Charley Taylor Recreation Center, 601 E. Grand Prairie Rd., 9-10 a.m. Pre-register by Dec. 2 at 972-339-3770

Dec. 10-11 and 17-18

Epic Waters Breakfast with Santa, 2970 Epic Place, 9-11 a.m. Bring your Christmas lists and enjoy an Epic breakfast with Santa Claus. Visit EpicWatersGP.com

Dec. 12

The Ultimate Christmas Variety Show, Uptown Theater, 120 E. Main St. Remember all of the wonderful variety shows we all grew up on in the 70s and 80s? See them live and re-created by Las Vegas’ top impersonators. For tickets and information, call 972-237-8786 or visit uptowntheatergp.com.

Dec. 31

Epic Family New Year, 2970 Epic Place, 1 p.m.-1 a.m. New Year’s Eve party with circus and aerial performances, hula dancing, interactive games and more. Visit EpicWatersGP.com.

WAXAHACHIE

Dec. 1-4

White Christmas, Hagee Communication Center, 449 E. University Ave. No. 401. Times are 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. For tickets and information, visit sagu.brushfire.com.

Dec. 2-4 and 9-11

Bethlehem Revisited, 402 N. College St. (behind Central Presbyterian Church), free admission, donations welcome, 6-9 p.m. Step back in time, over 2,000 years ago, and walk the streets of ancient Bethlehem as Mary and Joseph did on the night of Christ’s birth. On your journey to the site of the Nativity, you will meet innkeepers, merchants, craftsmen, tradesmen, clergy, and many other citizens as they portray daily life in the city of Bethlehem, complete with sheep, camels, and donkeys. You can also visit Herod’s Court and await the nightly parade of the three kings bringing their treasures to Bethlehem’s newest citizen.

Dec. 2

Sounds of the Season with The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra, Hagee Communications Center, 7 p.m. For tickets and information, visit www.waxahachiesymphony.org.

Dec. 2-3

Christmas Market 2022, Waxahachie Civic Center, 2000 Civic Center Ln. Preview party Friday, 6-9 p.m. Saturday market 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sponsored by the Waxahachie Junior Service League. For tickets and information, visit www.waxahachiejsl.org.

Dec. 3

“Elf” Movie Night, Railyard Park, 455 S. College St., 6 p.m.

Dec. 9-11

“A Charlie Brown Christmas,” presented by Waxahachie Community Theatre, University Church, 221 Solon Rd. Ticket Available online at www.waxahachiecommunitytheatre.com.

Dec. 10-11

Christmas Tour of Homes 2022, 2-8 p.m. Immerse yourself in the historic holiday tradition of the year, and celebrate the spirit of the season, as seen through the lens of Waxahachie’s unique historic homes. Decorated in holiday splendor, tour a variety of different architectural styles and learn about what it’s like to live and play in these magnificent homes. $15 advance ticket, $20 tour weekend. Visit www.historicwaxahachie.com.

Dec. 10

YMCA Santa Run, Railyard Park, 9 a.m. For registration information, visit www.waxahachieymca.org.

Railport 12 Beers of Christmas Stroll, noon-6 p.m. Participating downtown Waxahachie merchants. For tickets and information, visit www.downtownwaxahachie.com.

Dec. 17