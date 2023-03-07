Hilton Anatole JadeWaters Resort Pool Complex Now Open

Facebook

If you’re looking for ways to keep the family entertained over spring break, check out the resort pool complex at the Hilton Anatole. They will be heating the pools and it’s the perfect location for a staycation close to home.

JadeWaters Resort Pool Complex at the Hilton Anatole is now open on Saturdays and Sundays just in time for spring break. Hotel guests can splash in a little pre-summer, resort-style fun at JadeWaters, featuring a lazy river, two water slides, a swim up bar, adults-only leisure cove, kids splash pad, games & activities, plus the JadeWaters Grill + Bar. The pools will be heated so cooler temps are no worry.

Spanning three acres within the hotel’s 7-acre sculpture park, JadeWaters features a a family and children’s area with a 7,000 square-foot beach entry pool, activity pool with play areas, two winding water slides, and a 630-foot lazy river.

Relax on tubes past waterfalls, sculptures, and luscious landscaping

Slide down either of our two 180-foot water slides

The Kids Splash and Play Zone is perfect for young children

Leisure Cove Pool

A separate 4,000 square-foot pool with a hot tub includes a hot tub and adults-only section and swim-up bar with in-pool seating.

Open Daily 9am – 9pm

Hilton Anatole Officially Pet Friendly

Families also don’t have to worry about finding a pet sitter, because the Hilton Anatole is now officially a pet-friendly hotel and welcomes tail-wagging guests. Pets can enjoy PTO (pet time off) complete with in-room dining options and designated outdoor areas across the expansive 45-acrea campus.