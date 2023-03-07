Cedar Hill Announces Campus Teachers of the Year, STEM Teacher of the Year Finalists

The Cedar Hill ISD 2022-2023 Campus Teachers of the Year have been announced. The district elementary and secondary teachers of the year will be announced at 6 p.m. on April 20 at the Alan E. Sims Recreation Center.
Here are the CHISD Campus Teachers of the Year:
· Bray ES– Bridgett Smith
· Collegiate Prep ES– Lisa Warren
· Collegiate Academy MS – Kellie Burchfield
· Collegiate HS – Juana Rodriguez
· High Pointe ES – Tuyet Vuong
· Highlands ES – Angie Gonzalez-Roland
· Lake Ridge ES – Ariel Bourgeois
· Plummer ES – Daija Beecham
· Waterford Oaks ES– Quiana Parks
· Bessie Coleman MS– Kathy Houston
· Permenter MS– Brian Hicks
· Cedar Hill HS – Ebony Allen
· STRIVE/Hilltop – Jane Thornton
CHISD is happy to announce the nominees for the Second Annual Texas Instruments Foundation Innovations in STEM Teaching Award! The winning teacher will receive a $10,000 cash prize, of which $5,000 is designated for the winning teacher to use as he/she wishes. The remaining $5,000 is to be used for STEM related professional development, technology, and/or classroom materials on the teacher’s campus. Congratulations to this year’s nominees:
· Bray ES – Yasmine Downs
· Collegiate Prep ES – Davie Moore
· High Pointe ES – Chrenda Dotsy
· Highlands ES – Courtney Washington
· Lake Ridge ES – Matthew Gaines
· Plummer ES – Terri Harris
· Waterford Oaks ES – Quiana Parks
· Bessie Coleman MS – Carlece Jackson
· Collegiate Academy & HS/STEM Center – Archana Tiwari
· Permenter MS – Lashandra Landry
· Cedar Hill HS – Holly Brookman