Cedar Hill Announces Campus Teachers of the Year, STEM Teacher of the Year Finalists

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

The Cedar Hill ISD 2022-2023 Campus Teachers of the Year have been announced. The district elementary and secondary teachers of the year will be announced at 6 p.m. on April 20 at the Alan E. Sims Recreation Center.

Here are the CHISD Campus Teachers of the Year:

· Bray ES– Bridgett Smith

· Collegiate Prep ES– Lisa Warren

· Collegiate Academy MS – Kellie Burchfield

· Collegiate HS – Juana Rodriguez

· High Pointe ES – Tuyet Vuong

· Highlands ES – Angie Gonzalez-Roland

· Lake Ridge ES – Ariel Bourgeois

· Plummer ES – Daija Beecham

· Waterford Oaks ES– Quiana Parks

· Bessie Coleman MS– Kathy Houston

· Permenter MS– Brian Hicks

· Cedar Hill HS – Ebony Allen

· STRIVE/Hilltop – Jane Thornton

CHISD is happy to announce the nominees for the Second Annual Texas Instruments Foundation Innovations in STEM Teaching Award! The winning teacher will receive a $10,000 cash prize, of which $5,000 is designated for the winning teacher to use as he/she wishes. The remaining $5,000 is to be used for STEM related professional development, technology, and/or classroom materials on the teacher’s campus. Congratulations to this year’s nominees:

· Bray ES – Yasmine Downs

· Collegiate Prep ES – Davie Moore

· High Pointe ES – Chrenda Dotsy

· Highlands ES – Courtney Washington

· Lake Ridge ES – Matthew Gaines

· Plummer ES – Terri Harris

· Waterford Oaks ES – Quiana Parks

· Bessie Coleman MS – Carlece Jackson

· Collegiate Academy & HS/STEM Center – Archana Tiwari

· Permenter MS – Lashandra Landry

· Cedar Hill HS – Holly Brookman