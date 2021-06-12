Henry F. Quintero Sentenced To 25 Years For Failure To Register As Sex Offender

Facebook

Convicted for Sexual Assault of a Child in 1997

Ellis County and District Attorney Ann Montgomery announced that Henry F. Quintero, 52, of Bardwell, Texas, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for failure to register as a sex offender.

“Our community is safer with Quintero in prison. Sex offender registration is a vital tool for community safety. When sex offenders disregard the law that protects our community, we will prosecute and hold offenders accountable,” Montgomery stated after sentencing.

On June 10, 2021, Quintero pled guilty to failure to register as a sex offender. He also admitted that he was previously convicted of failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements in 2008 and for failing to register as a sex offender in 2002. Quintero was required to register with law enforcement as a sex offender because of a Texas conviction for Sexual Assault of a Child in 1997.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (“TXDPS”) maintains a statewide sex offender registration database. This database contains all information provided to Texas local law enforcement authorities by sex offenders required to register. State law specifically makes most information in this database freely available to the public. The public may access this information at any time through the TXDPS website publicsite.dps.texas.gov/SexOffenderRegistry

Assistant County and District Attorneys Marina Thomas and Grace Pandithurai prosecuted the case. The case was investigated by Investigator Tim Westmoreland of the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office.