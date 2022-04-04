Harvard University Offers Red Oak High School Senior A Full Scholarship

Facebook

Dreams Come True For Saadi El-Saadi

(RED OAK, TX) — Red Oak High School senior Saadi El-Saadi applied to multiple universities but he could hardly contain his excitement when he received the acceptance letter from Harvard University, his dream school since childhood.

“Harvard has been my dream school since I was young,” said Saadi. “When I learned that I would receive a full scholarship, I was beyond excited because I knew that Harvard, my dream school, is the place that will be my home for the next four years!”

“From the time I came to Red Oak, I have been involved in extra-curricular activities as well as excelling academically. I believe that my diligence and commitment have helped me reach this lifelong dream,” added Saadi.

A Future In Medicine

Saadi, who currently serves as vice president of the Red Oak High School Student Council, takes primarily dual credit and advanced placement classes and is the valedictorian of the senior class. Saadi has also been active with the tennis team, National Honor Society, choir, and STUCO blood drive all while working at Denny’s. He plans to pursue a degree in biological sciences, then a career in the field of medicine.

He credits his family for their support and Red Oak ISD for preparing him for his future.

“My family has supported me through this process for the longest time. They have been by my side through every step. My parents both work hard in order to provide for me. I am glad I made them proud with this accomplishment,” Saadi exclaimed.

A Red Oak Hawk Headed To Harvard

“Red Oak ISD has prepared me for this in many ways. My teachers, counselors, and advisors have been with me throughout the whole process. Since I was in middle school, I would go to my teachers if I had any questions regarding school work. What I like most about being a Red Oak Hawk is having a community that is diverse with many ambitions and experiences,” he added.

His Harvard acceptance letter included the following: The Committee voted to offer you admission because we believe you will make important contributions to others during your college years and beyond. Your academic, extra-curricular, and personal strengths will enable you to access the remarkable opportunities available across the University while adding to the vibrant student life in Harvard Yard and the Harvard Houses.