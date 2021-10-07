Village Tech Students Launch National Honor Society Chapter

Facebook

Induction Ceremony for Inaugural Class

Duncanville, Texas (October 7, 2021) – Village Tech Schools begins its 2021-22 school year off by launching a National Honor Society Chapter at 6 PM on Thursday, October 7th. The National Honor Society (NHS) elevates a school’s commitment to the values of scholarship, service, leadership, and character.

This student-led initiative is an example of how Village Tech Schools forges leadership by encouraging students to develop their own voice, values, and passions. Leadership development is supported with a reflective journaling process where students capture and track goals.

The Class of 2022 Inductees went through an application process in which they had to tell a faculty panel how they embody the 3 C’s of Village Tech (character, challenge, and community), as well as the 4 Pillars of the National Honor Society (scholarship, service, leadership, and character).

“The values of the National Honor Society and Village Tech align very well, so it seemed only natural to begin our own chapter of this prestigious program,” said Cody Stewart, National Honor Society Sponsor, Village Tech Schools. “By bringing about the Village Tech chapter of NHS, we seek to further cultivate the positive values and traits in our young squids through the service-based opportunities that the National Honor Society affords us.”

This ceremony will be the official “beginning” of our chapter, as we hit the ground running on looking at potential service projects both at Village Tech and in our local community. Earning and maintaining a chapter of NHS is a proud accomplishment for Village Tech Schools, its students, and its leaders—in administering a national recognition program that celebrates holistic assessment of student achievement.

About Village Tech Schools

Village Tech Schools is a free public charter school for students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade located in Duncanville, Texas. Dedicated to forging the potential of each child, Village Tech Schools engages students in the love of learning through intellectual curiosity in a caring, challenging environment to become effective decision-makers and leaders of character. Village Tech Schools was founded in 2013 by a group of passionate educators who saw a more effective way to teach by creating an active and immersive learning environment that empowers students to become creative, problem-solving leaders of character who are prepared to take on real-world challenges. To learn more about Village Tech Schools, visit www.villagetechschools.org.