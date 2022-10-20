Halloween & Fall Festivals In The Best Southwest

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Trick or treating is more fun with friends and fall festivals are a tradition. So, we’ve got a round-up of what’s happening in your city/community for some fall fun!

Cedar Hill Fall Festivals/Halloween

Cedar Hill Scare on the Square 6-8pm

Cedar Hill’s annual Scare on the Square in Historic Downtown! A FREE family event featuring a trunk-or-treat and plenty of Halloween fun

DeSoto Fall Festival/Trick or Treating

Come And Enjoy All The Fun at DeSoto Town Center! A family-friendly fun event for children. We will be stocked with lots of treats and have interactive fun available for all. Wear your favorite costume, enter our raffle, play in the bounce house castles, and take home some cool prizes! Register for free online: https://bit.ly/octoberfunfestdesoto

Duncanville Boo Bash 2022

Join the Duncanville Parks and Recreation and the Duncanville Public Library for a FREE and fun family event at Duncanville Fieldhouse on October 28. There will be a trunk or treat, games, bounce houses, music, a haunted hall (PG), and candy! Don’t forget to wear your spookiest costume!

Grand Prairie IKEA Trunk or Treat

Fri, October 28, 2022, 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM CDT

IKEA Grand Prairie 1000 IKEA Way GRAND PRAIRIE, TX 75052

Join us on Friday, October 28th from 5-7pm for our annual IKEA Trunk or Treat!

Lancaster Boo Bash 2022

Come join us for a night of music, games, and treats at our annual Boo Bash on October 31 from 6-9 pm.

Mansfield Boo Bash

Bring the family to the MAC for a night of trunk-or-treating, games, photo opportunities, costumes, roasted marshmallows and Halloween candy. Registration is required

Downtown Midlothian Trick or Treating

Thanks to the generosity of local merchants, kids will enjoy trick or treating in downtown Midlothian on Mon., Oct. 31st from 4 to 6 p.m. Candy will be distributed from storefronts on North 8th Street and tables set up on the lawn of Heritage Park. North 8th Street from Avenue E to Main Street will be closed to through traffic during the event. In case of inclement weather, the event will be cancelled.

Union 28 Fall Festival

Mark your calendars! Union 28 will be hosting our Fall Festival on October 29th from 12pm-4pm! Food Trucks, Live Music, Face Painting, Bounce Houses, Pony Rides, Games & Prizes, Costume Contest, Trick-or-Treating, Vendor Booths and more! \Midlothian Idol contest from 2pm-4pm!

Red Oak Fall Festival October 22 at Pearson Park 3-6 pm

Red Oak Fall Festival offers Vendors, Food, Rides, Games, Crafts, a Petting Zoo, Pony Carousel, Face Painting, and of course, Candy, this is an event you’re not going to want your family to miss!