Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) and Recovery Resource Council (RRC) Release Overdose Data to Action: Dallas County 2024 Community Needs Assessment

Dallas, TX – [August 7, 2024] – Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) and Resource Council (RRC) released the Overdose Data to Action: Dallas County 2024 Community Needs Assessment. This comprehensive report identifies critical needs and opportunities to address the ongoing opioid crisis in Dallas County.

“The data paints a clear picture: we need to do more to combat opioid misuse and support those struggling with addiction,” said Dr. Philip Huang, Director of DCHHS. “This report is a call to action for increased investment, collaboration, and a more compassionate approach to this public health crisis.”

“Service providers in Dallas County are tirelessly addressing the opioid crisis every day. However, enhanced collaboration and increased resources are urgently needed to serve our community effectively and compassionately. We hope this report will inspire more stakeholders and organizations to join forces in combating opioid misuse and supporting those in need,” said Eric Niedermayer, CEO of RRC. “Together, we can make a greater impact and save more lives.”

Key Findings:

Increased Overdose Rates: Dallas County hospitals have seen a significant rise in drug-related overdoses, with non-fatal overdoses nearly doubling from 2018 to 2023. The rate of overdose deaths involving fentanyl has also continued to rise — from 11.4% of all opioid-related poisoning deaths in the DFW Metroplex in 2018 to 70.5% in 2022.

Social Determinants of Health: Factors like access to healthcare, education, and stable housing significantly impact drug use and recovery options.

Urgent Need for Investment: There are no inpatient facilities that offer services for people under the age of 18 or people who speak Spanish in Dallas County. Increased funding is required to expand treatment options, wraparound services, and support for adolescents and residents with limited English proficiency.

Harm Reduction: Targeted advocacy is needed to increase access to harm reduction services like fentanyl test strips and syringe exchange programs.

Trauma-Informed Care: The report emphasizes the importance of trauma-informed care to create safe and supportive environments for people in recovery.

Cross-Sector Collaboration: Building a unified front against stigma and collaborating across sectors like public safety, healthcare, and community organizations is crucial for long-term success.

PWLE Leadership: Including people with lived experience (PWLE) in decision-making is essential for designing inclusive and effective services.

The full report is available here: OD2A-2024-Community-Needs-Assessment.pdf (dallascounty.org)

This Community Needs Assessment was conducted with funding provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention through the Overdose Data to Action: Limiting Overdose through Collaborative Actions in Localities (OD2A: LOCAL) grant.