Women Called Moses Receives $10,000 Contribution from AT&T Foundation

Contribution will support innovative DeSoto-based non-profit that supports survivors of spousal and child abuse in South Dallas County

The AT&T Foundation has contributed $10,000 to Women Called Moses (WCM), a DeSoto-based organization that provides services and shelter to battered women and their children, including educational and job skills training to increase family stability and access to life’s basic necessities.

The shelter promotes independence and empowerment, and encourages women to continue with their jobs or schooling. While in residence, WCM clients benefit from both individual and group counseling sessions, workshops on financial planning, pre-employment training, communication skills, and parenting skills.

“WCM provides services and shelter to some of the most vulnerable women and children right here in South Dallas County with an eye toward putting them on the road to success as an individual or family,” said Ty Bledsoe, Assistant Vice President, AT&T Texas. “We are honored to support their work and grateful for their commitment to helping these families succeed and secure the basic necessities of life and more.”

State Rep. Toni Rose praised the program and thanked AT&T for their support.

“The Women Called Moses organization works hard every day with survivors of domestic violence, committed to improving their life skills and opportunities to earn a job in our community,” Representative Toni Rose said. “Securing their independence as well as a brighter future for themselves and their children will change the trajectory of generations to come.”

