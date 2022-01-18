Grand Prairie FD Continue Arson Investigation Of One Alarm Structure Fire

Facebook

Grand Prairie Fire Department Investigates Last Week’s Fire

GRAND PRAIRIE – The City of Grand Prairie Fire Department said that last week’s structure fire in the 2600 block of Hawco Drive is still being investigated for arson. At the moment, there are no answers as to what caused the fire to break out in the apartment building.

“It [the fire] is still currently under investigation,” said Marina Bustillo, Media Relations Coordinator for the city of Grand Prairie Fire Department.

The structure fire was reported around 10:56 a.m. mid-last week in the 2600 block of Hawco Drive. The Grand Prairie Fire Department responded to the one-alarm structure fire. According to a press release, “firefighters encountered heavy fire in the attic of the building and assisted with the evacuation of the residents.”

There were a total of 16 apartment units, which were directly affected by the fire, as well as by smoke and water during the fire.

There were no civilians or firefighters reported to be injured during the fire or during attempts to extinguish the flames.

Families Relocated To Other Units

American Red Cross and the Grand Prairie Office of Emergency Management were on the scene to assist the families. Dan Halyburton, Public Affairs Spokesperson, American Red Cross, North Texas Region, APAT Public Affairs said, “The American Red Cross works directly with our local fire departments to respond to events such as single and multi-family fires.”

Families in the affected building were relocated to other units within the same property.

“Our mission is to provide immediate help and hope by ensuring the immediate emergency needs, such as food, clothing and shelter, are taken care of. We will then work with clients in the coming days to assist with recovery plans as well as work with other local agencies to assist with recovery,” concluded Halyburton.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by Grand Prairie Fire Arson.

From the Grand Prairie website

Each year in the United States, the crime of arson results in numerous deaths and injuries, as well as millions of dollars in property loss. If you have information that could assist investigators in solving an arson case, we urge you to do one of the following:

Please contact the Grand Prairie Fire Administration Office at 972-237-8300 and ask to speak to an arson investigator

Or, e-mail your information to [email protected]

Per City Ordinance – A reward of up to $1000 shall be paid to any person who shall supply information to the proper officials of the City of Grand Prairie which leads to the arrest and indictment of any person committing the crime of arson within the city.