American Red Cross March Blood Drive Locations

Blood donation remains essential amid COVID-19 pandemic

Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas (March 8, 2021) — A year ago, many things in the world paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the need for blood never stopped. Today blood donations are just as essential, and the American Red Cross urges individuals who are healthy to make an appointment to donate blood.

For patients in the emergency room, fighting cancer or coping with a life-threatening illness, help can’t wait. Their health is reliant on the selfless generosity of blood donors. However, the blood supply continues to face challenges from the ongoing pandemic and extreme winter weather that impacted much of the U.S. last month.

More donors, especially those with type O blood, are needed now to ensure that patients have lifesaving blood products available for emergencies and everyday medical treatments. Schedule a blood donation appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

March is Red Cross Month, and the Red Cross is celebrating blood donors for stepping up to meet the constant need for blood amid the pandemic. In thanks for being a vital part of the organization’s lifesaving mission, all who come to give March 15-26 will receive an exclusive Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.

Important COVID-19 information for donors

The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms. Testing may also identify the presence of antibodies developed after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions. Convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation collected from COVID-19 survivors that have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus. Plasma from whole blood donations that test positive for high levels of COVID-19 antibodies may be used to help COVID-19 patients.

COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within one to two weeks in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity. The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test. To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 postpone donation.

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities March 15-31

Dallas County

Dallas

3/12/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lowe’s Dallas, 6011 Lemmon Avenue

3/13/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 10701 E. Lake Highland Dr.

3/14/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., St Luke United Methodist Church Youth Building, 5710 E R L Thornton Fwy,

3/14/2021: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., American Red Cross Dallas Chapter, 2055 Kendall Dr.

3/15/2021: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., American Red Cross Dallas Chapter, 2055 Kendall Dr.

3/16/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lakewood United Methodist Church, 2443 Abrams Rd

3/17/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Trammell Crow Center, 2010 Flora Street

3/17/2021: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Toyota of Dallas, 2610 Forest Lane

3/18/2021: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Foundry Commercial, 8144 Walnut Hill Ln., Ste. 120

3/20/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Glen Oaks United Methodist Church, 4606 S Polk St

3/23/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lovers Lane United Methodist Church, 9200 Inwood Road

3/23/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., The Branch Church, 3035 Valley View Lane

3/25/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sons of Hermann Hall, 3414 Elm St

3/25/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Reserve at White Rock Lake, 9215 Garland Rd

3/26/2021: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., AT&T Performing Arts Center, 2403 Flora St

3/26/2021: 12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Shops at Hillside Village, 6465 Mockingbird Lane

3/27/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Midway, 9509 Midway Rd

3/27/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., The Clubs of Prestonwood – The Creek, 15909 Preston Road

3/29/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 14740 Meandering Way

Desoto

3/22/2021: 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., The Village United Methodist Church, 1121 E Wintergreen rd

Grand Prairie

3/18/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Grand Prairie, 2010 South Carrier Parkway

Irving

3/25/2021: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Element Hotel North DFW/Irving, 3550 Highway 635

3/30/2021: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Trusted ER Valley Ranch, 8200 N. MacArthur Blvd., Suite 100

Lancaster

3/13/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., FUMC Lancaster, 201 S Dallas Ave

Ellis County

Midlothian

3/14/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., First United Methodist Church Midlothian, 800 S. 9th Street

Red Oak

3/27/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Red Oak Fire Station 1, 547 Methodist Street

Tarrant County

Arlington

3/11/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Iglesia CAFE, 2200 E Park Row Dr.

3/18/2021: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Fairfield by Marriott North Arlington, 2500 East Lamar Blvd

3/22/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Lake Church, 2912 Little Rd.

3/25/2021: 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Cooper Street YMCA, 7120 S. Cooper Street

3/26/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Bob Duncan Center, 2800 S. Center Street

3/30/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Shady Valley Country Club, 4001 W Park Row Drive

Fort Worth

3/12/2021: 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1800 W. Freeway

3/13/2021: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Kendra Scott, 5217 Marathon Avenue

3/16/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., 81 Club, 2525 Rodeo Plaza

3/19/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Fort Worth, 500 W. Bonds Ranch Road

3/22/2021: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Lowe’s Fort Worth, 4305 Bryant Irvin Road

3/23/2021: 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Steven Barber State Farm Agency, 3530 NW Centre Dr., Ste. 163

3/25/2021: 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Turning Point Church, 10700 Old Burleson Road

Grapevine

3/11/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Church at the Cross, 3000 William D Tate Av

3/19/2021: 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Grapevine, 1650 West College Street

3/24/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Courtyard by Marriott DFW Airport North Grapevine, 2200 Bass Pro Drive

3/27/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., KLM Roofing, 1702 Minters Chapel Rd Unit 104

3/28/2021: 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Fellowship of the Parks – Grapevine, 1901 Hall Johnson Road

3/31/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Embassy Suites DFW Airport North, 2401 Bass Pro Drive

Keller

3/13/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Heritage Clubhouse, 9536 Courtright Dr

3/21/2021: 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Fellowship of the Parks – Keller, 9900 N. Beach Street

3/31/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Northpark YMCA – YMCA of Fort Worth, 9100 N. Beach Street

Mansfield

3/30/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Children’s Health StarCenter Mansfield, 1710 E. Broad Street

North Richland Hills

3/18/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Medical City North Hills, 4401 Booth Calloway Road

About blood donation

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

