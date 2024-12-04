Governor Abbott Announces Over $15 Million In Career Training Grants Across Texas

Facebook

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today announced 60 career training grants totaling over $15 million have been awarded to Texas higher education institutions and independent school districts (ISD) to train students for high-demand, good-paying jobs after graduation.

These Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grants awarded through the the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) will help public junior, state, and technical colleges; school districts; and open-enrollment charter schools buy equipment for career and technical education (CTE) programs that help students across the state go into high-demand industries.

“As Texas’ economy continues to grow, it is critical that we invest in our future workforce,” said Governor Abbott. “This $15 million in career training grants will support career and technical training programs for thousands of Texas students across our great state. I thank the Texas Workforce Commission for their continued partnership with Texas’ high schools, colleges, and universities to help students achieve high-demand, good-paying jobs after graduation. The work being done at the Texas Workforce Commission and in our educational institutions across Texas ensures Texans have opportunities that lead to a better job and a bigger paycheck.”

This $15 million in career training grants will give Texas students the chance to earn licenses, certificates, or college degrees that lead to good-paying jobs in high-demand industries. In the first year alone, the new equipment will help train more than 6,900 students.

“As the Texas economy grows, so does the demand for a skilled workforce,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “The JET grant program helps meet that demand by providing opportunities for Texans to gain valuable, hands-on experience that will prepare them to step into those high-demand careers.”

TWC is now accepting applications for the 2025 JET grant program. Texas public junior, state, and technical colleges; school districts; and open-enrollment charter schools may apply.

The complete JET application packet can be downloaded from the TWC Procurement Portal website . For questions or more information about this opportunity, e-mail RFAGrants@twc.texas.gov .

The 2024 JET grants will be used to purchase and install equipment at the following public junior, technical, and state colleges:

Alamo Colleges District-San Antonio College: a $332,507 grant to train 250 students as software developers and software quality assurance analysts and testers.

a $332,507 grant to train 250 students as software developers and software quality assurance analysts and testers. Alvin Community College: a $349,980 grant to train 165 students as petroleum pump system operators, refinery operators, and gaugers.

a $349,980 grant to train 165 students as petroleum pump system operators, refinery operators, and gaugers. Amarillo College: a $311,476 grant to train 120 students as emergency medical technicians and paramedics.

a $311,476 grant to train 120 students as emergency medical technicians and paramedics. Angelina College: a $337,026 grant to train 90 students as welders.

a $337,026 grant to train 90 students as welders. Austin Community College District: a $64,774 grant to train 120 students as HVAC and refrigeration mechanics and installers.

a $64,774 grant to train 120 students as HVAC and refrigeration mechanics and installers. Clarendon College: a $97,025 grant to train 11 students as nursing assistants.

a $97,025 grant to train 11 students as nursing assistants. College of the Mainland: a $324,916 grant to train 85 students as registered nurses.

a $324,916 grant to train 85 students as registered nurses. Collin County Community College District: a $144,827 grant to train 101 students as medical assistants.

a $144,827 grant to train 101 students as medical assistants. Dallas College: a $164,293 grant to train 108 students as heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers.

a $164,293 grant to train 108 students as heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers. Del Mar College: a $313,833 grant to train 85 students as automotive service technicians and mechanics.

a $313,833 grant to train 85 students as automotive service technicians and mechanics. Frank Phillips College: a $331,298 grant to train 100 students as licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses.

a $331,298 grant to train 100 students as licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses. Grayson County College Junior College District: a $350,000 grant to train 24 students as semiconductor processing technicians.

a $350,000 grant to train 24 students as semiconductor processing technicians. Hill College: a $260,870 grant to train 96 students as heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers.

a $260,870 grant to train 96 students as heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers. Lamar State College Orange: a $98,799 grant to train 94 students as licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses.

a $98,799 grant to train 94 students as licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses. Lamar State College Port Arthur: a $142,500 grant to train 12 students as heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers.

a $142,500 grant to train 12 students as heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers. Lee College: a $94,227 grant to train 60 students as HVAC and refrigeration mechanics and installers.

a $94,227 grant to train 60 students as HVAC and refrigeration mechanics and installers. Lone Star College: a $245,317 grant to train 90 students as automotive service technicians and mechanics.

a $245,317 grant to train 90 students as automotive service technicians and mechanics. Navarro College: a $349,009 grant to train 100 students as industrial machinery mechanics and technicians.

a $349,009 grant to train 100 students as industrial machinery mechanics and technicians. North Central Texas College: a $331,656 grant to train 130 students as registered nurses.

a $331,656 grant to train 130 students as registered nurses. Paris Junior College: a $332,450 grant to train 60 students as industrial machinery mechanics and technicians.

a $332,450 grant to train 60 students as industrial machinery mechanics and technicians. San Jacinto Community College: a $109,020 grant to train 20 students as radiologic technologists and technicians.

a $109,020 grant to train 20 students as radiologic technologists and technicians. Temple College: a $224,136 grant to train 20 students as industrial machinery mechanics and technicians.

a $224,136 grant to train 20 students as industrial machinery mechanics and technicians. Texas Southmost College: a $84,614 grant to train 30 students as welders.

a $84,614 grant to train 30 students as welders. Victoria County Junior College: a $227,050 grant to train 75 students as chemical plant and systems operators.

a $227,050 grant to train 75 students as chemical plant and systems operators. Wharton County Junior College: a $316,189 grant to train 35 students as automotive service technicians and mechanics.

JET grants awarded in 2024 will be used to purchase and install equipment at the following Texas ISDs and open-enrollment charter schools:

Academy ISD: a $330,535 grant to train 218 students as licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses.

a $330,535 grant to train 218 students as licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses. Banquete ISD: a $350,000 grant to train 35 students as licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses.

a $350,000 grant to train 35 students as licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses. Blooming Grove ISD: a $314,047 grant to train 16 students as licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses.

a $314,047 grant to train 16 students as licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses. Boerne ISD: a $319,709 grant to train 200 students as registered nurses.

a $319,709 grant to train 200 students as registered nurses. Bullard ISD: a $ 89,480 grant to train 266 students as registered nurses.

a $ 89,480 grant to train 266 students as registered nurses. Calhoun County ISD: a $ 79,277 grant to train 150 students as registered nurses.

a $ 79,277 grant to train 150 students as registered nurses. Carthage ISD: a $135,027 grant to train 50 students as welders.

a $135,027 grant to train 50 students as welders. Corpus Christi ISD: a $ 57,312 grant to train 30 students as electrical and electronic engineering technologists and technicians.

a $ 57,312 grant to train 30 students as electrical and electronic engineering technologists and technicians. Cotulla ISD: a $350,000 grant to train 25 students as licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses.

a $350,000 grant to train 25 students as licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses. Culberson County Allamoore ISD: a $265,620 grant to train 50 students as registered nurses.

a $265,620 grant to train 50 students as registered nurses. Cumby ISD: a $181,574 grant to train 31 students as licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses.

a $181,574 grant to train 31 students as licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses. Denton ISD: a $271,638 grant to train 72 students as heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers.

a $271,638 grant to train 72 students as heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers. Denver City ISD: a $319,520 grant to train 141 students as registered nurses.

a $319,520 grant to train 141 students as registered nurses. Dilley ISD: a $179,403 grant to train 76 students as welders.

a $179,403 grant to train 76 students as welders. Edinburg CISD: a $350,000 grant to train 505 students as licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses.

a $350,000 grant to train 505 students as licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses. Forestburg ISD: a $131,838 grant to train 33 students as welders.

a $131,838 grant to train 33 students as welders. George West ISD: a $314,945 grant to train 20 students as licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses.

a $314,945 grant to train 20 students as licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses. Granger ISD: a $341,180 grant to train 75 students as welders.

a $341,180 grant to train 75 students as welders. Harmony Schools Houston North: a $233,225 grant to train 125 students as civil engineers.

a $233,225 grant to train 125 students as civil engineers. Harmony Schools South Texas: a $350,000 grant to train 100 students as licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses.

a $350,000 grant to train 100 students as licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses. Iraan-Sheffield CISD: a $277,101 grant to train 40 students as welders.

a $277,101 grant to train 40 students as welders. Palacios ISD: a $105,970 grant to train 21 students as medical dosimetrists, medical records specialists, and health technologists and technicians.

a $105,970 grant to train 21 students as medical dosimetrists, medical records specialists, and health technologists and technicians. Paris ISD: a $328,894 grant to train 175 students as licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses.

a $328,894 grant to train 175 students as licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses. Queen City ISD: a $277,590 grant to train 70 students as welders.

a $277,590 grant to train 70 students as welders. Quitman ISD: a $350,000 grant to train 70 students as mechanical engineers.

a $350,000 grant to train 70 students as mechanical engineers. Rice ISD: a $134,671 grant to train 90 students as registered nurses.

a $134,671 grant to train 90 students as registered nurses. Roma ISD: a $216,226 grant to train 100 students as licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses.

a $216,226 grant to train 100 students as licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses. San Diego ISD: a $350,000 grant to train 87 students as licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses.

a $350,000 grant to train 87 students as licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses. Seagraves ISD: a $340,145 grant to train 100 students as industrial engineering technologists and technicians.

a $340,145 grant to train 100 students as industrial engineering technologists and technicians. Shepherd ISD: a $350,000 grant to train 130 students as licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses.

a $350,000 grant to train 130 students as licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses. South Texas ISD: a $215,184 grant to train 50 students as medical assistants.

a $215,184 grant to train 50 students as medical assistants. Vidor ISD: a $254,777 grant to train 100 students as welders.

a $254,777 grant to train 100 students as welders. Warren ISD: a $298,470 grant to train 60 students as welders.

a $298,470 grant to train 60 students as welders. Weslaco ISD: a $308,490 grant to train 1455 students as nursing assistants.

a $308,490 grant to train 1455 students as nursing assistants. Windham School District: a $295,742 grant to train 77 students as welders.

Through funding provided by the Texas Legislature each biennium, TWC uses JET grants to defray start-up costs to develop career and technical education programs for public community, state, and technical colleges; school districts; and open-enrollment charter schools. Equipment funded through JET grants must be used to train students for jobs in high-demand occupations.

Learn more about TWC’s JET grant program.