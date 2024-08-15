Goodwill North Central Texas Partners with Fort Worth Leaders for Citywide Job Fair

Facebook

Fort Worth, TX – Goodwill North Central Texas, in collaboration with Fort Worth City Councilwoman Jeanette Martinez, Texas Wesleyan University, the Envision Center, and Cornerstone Action Network, is set to host a citywide job fair designed to connect local job seekers with immediate employment opportunities. The event will feature over 35 employers representing various sectors, including healthcare, education, law enforcement, and more. Job opportunities will range from entry-level to professional roles.

Date & Time:

Saturday, August 17, 2024

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Location:

Texas Wesleyan University, Paul & Judy Andrews Hall

1201 Wesleyan St., Martin Center – Suite 230

Fort Worth, Texas 76105

“We’re excited to connect job seekers with opportunities in our community,” said Romney Guy, Vice President of Workforce Development for Goodwill North Central Texas. “At Goodwill, we are dedicated to breaking down barriers and providing education, training, and job placement services at no cost to those who are striving to improve their lives.”

This job fair is an excellent opportunity for individuals in the Fort Worth area to meet with a diverse range of employers actively seeking candidates for a variety of positions. With employers from multiple sectors in attendance, there are opportunities for everyone, whether they are seeking their first job or looking to advance their career.

Goodwill: More Than a Thrift Store

Goodwill is globally recognized as the largest employer of people with disabilities. The organization is committed to education, training, and job placement services to empower individuals and promote independence. Goodwill North Central Texas, based in Fort Worth, serves 18 counties across the region. Revenue generated from its 26 area retail locations supports Goodwill’s mission to foster independence and strengthen the local community.

Goodwill North Central Texas offers a variety of programs aimed at helping individuals with disabilities, the formerly incarcerated, at-risk youth, veterans, and those experiencing homelessness. Guided by a vision of a North Central Texas where every person has the opportunity for maximum independence and abundant living, Goodwill continues to be a vital resource for the community.

For more information about the job fair and Goodwill North Central Texas, please visit Goodwill North Central Texas.