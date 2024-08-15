Goodwill North Central Texas Partners with Fort Worth Leaders for Citywide Job Fair

By
Kristin Barclay
-
0
Goodwill NCT logo

Fort Worth, TX – Goodwill North Central Texas, in collaboration with Fort Worth City Councilwoman Jeanette Martinez, Texas Wesleyan University, the Envision Center, and Cornerstone Action Network, is set to host a citywide job fair designed to connect local job seekers with immediate employment opportunities. The event will feature over 35 employers representing various sectors, including healthcare, education, law enforcement, and more. Job opportunities will range from entry-level to professional roles.

Date & Time:
Saturday, August 17, 2024
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Location:
Texas Wesleyan University, Paul & Judy Andrews Hall
1201 Wesleyan St., Martin Center – Suite 230
Fort Worth, Texas 76105

“We’re excited to connect job seekers with opportunities in our community,” said Romney Guy, Vice President of Workforce Development for Goodwill North Central Texas. “At Goodwill, we are dedicated to breaking down barriers and providing education, training, and job placement services at no cost to those who are striving to improve their lives.”

This job fair is an excellent opportunity for individuals in the Fort Worth area to meet with a diverse range of employers actively seeking candidates for a variety of positions. With employers from multiple sectors in attendance, there are opportunities for everyone, whether they are seeking their first job or looking to advance their career.

Goodwill: More Than a Thrift Store
Goodwill is globally recognized as the largest employer of people with disabilities. The organization is committed to education, training, and job placement services to empower individuals and promote independence. Goodwill North Central Texas, based in Fort Worth, serves 18 counties across the region. Revenue generated from its 26 area retail locations supports Goodwill’s mission to foster independence and strengthen the local community.

Goodwill North Central Texas offers a variety of programs aimed at helping individuals with disabilities, the formerly incarcerated, at-risk youth, veterans, and those experiencing homelessness. Guided by a vision of a North Central Texas where every person has the opportunity for maximum independence and abundant living, Goodwill continues to be a vital resource for the community.

For more information about the job fair and Goodwill North Central Texas, please visit Goodwill North Central Texas.

Previous articleGoogle announces more than $1 billion investment in Texas this year
Next articleHarmony Public Schools – North Texas to Offer Free Breakfast and Lunch through Community Eligibility Provision
Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay graduated from the University of South Carolina with a major in Journalism and Advertising. Throughout her career, Kristin has demonstrated a passion for storytelling and a commitment to providing accurate, timely, and informative news coverage. She has a deep understanding of the issues and concerns facing local communities and has earned a reputation as a trusted source for reliable news and information. In addition to her work as an editor and journalist, Kristin is also a skilled writer and has written articles on a wide range of topics, including politics, business, education, and culture. She has a keen eye for detail and a talent for crafting compelling stories that engage and inform readers. Kristin is also an active member of the community and has volunteered her time and resources to numerous organizations and causes. She believes in the importance of giving back and making a positive impact on the world around us. In addition to her professional accomplishments, Kristin Barclay is also a passionate advocate for local journalism and the role it plays in keeping communities informed and engaged. She believes strongly in the importance of supporting local news outlets and is dedicated to ensuring that quality journalism remains a vital part of our society. Outside of work, Kristin enjoys traveling both for business and pleasure. She loves exploring new places, meeting new people, and experiencing different cultures. Whether she's on a business trip or a vacation, Kristin is always eager to discover what makes each place unique and special. Kristin's passions include boots, bourbon, dogs and college football. She is a self-proclaimed boot aficionado and has an impressive collection of cowboy boots that she wears with pride. She also enjoys sipping on a good bourbon and spending time with her husband and beloved border collies. Last but certainly not least, Kristin is the proud mother of two children who bring joy and meaning to her life. She is deeply committed to being a loving and supportive parent, and her children are her greatest source of inspiration and motivation
Instagram Pinterest Twitter Youtube

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.