GOODWILL NORTH CENTRAL TEXAS HOSTS SUMMER EARN & LEARN WORK PROGRAM FOR STUDENTS WITH DISABILITIES

FORT WORTH, TEXAS (July 21, 2022) – Goodwill North Central Texas provides a unique summer program for youth with disabilities to obtain workplace readiness training and paid work experience. Summer Earn & Learn helps students transition from a classroom environment to the real-world work setting.

In partnership with Texas Workforce Solutions Vocational Rehabilitation Services, and in collaboration with Workforce Solutions for Tarrant County, Summer Earn & Learn creates pathways to employment for students, aged 16 – 22, with disabilities. Participants receive workplace readiness training to prepare for successful employment and paid work experience to help build skills and identify future career goals.

This summer, more than 30 different worksites hosted students throughout Tarrant County. Students were placed with community partners such as Walgreens, the cities of Keller, Fort Worth, Watauga, and Arlington; Ripley’s Believe it or Not, Movie Tavern, Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, UTA Dining, Mr. Jim’s Pizza and Baylor Scott and White to name a few. Through Summer Earn & Learn, Goodwill North Central Texas has served more than 600 students since 2017 and has enrolled 93 students for the 2022 program. Eligible students include those with an Individualized Education Plan or a 504 Plan.

About Goodwill North Central Texas

Goodwill is more than a thrift store. The largest employer of people with disabilities in the world, Goodwill believes that work has the power to transform lives by building self-confidence, independence, creativity, trust and friendships. Everyone deserves this chance.

Goodwill North Central Texas is based in Fort Worth and serves 18 counties in the region. The nonprofit’s 27 area retail locations provide revenue through the sale of donated goods to support Goodwill’s mission to CREATE lives of independence and BUILD a stronger local community. Job training and career services programs for people with disabilities, such as physical or mental disabilities and other barriers to employment including lack of education or work experience and homelessness are guided by the organization’s vision of a North Central Texas where everyone person has the opportunity for maximum independence and abundant living. For more information, please visit www.GoodwillNorthCentralTexas.org.