Walmart lends a hand to local charity Back to School efforts

ARLINGTON, Texas, July 19, 2022—Walmart associates in Arlington helped lend a hand to a local charity looking to help students and families get ready for the school year.

Pallets of notebook paper and boxes of crayons and other supplies were loaded into the back of the trailer bound for the Chris Howell Foundation as part of a $10,000 grant that Walmart provided to the organization for the 4th-Annual Chris Howell Foundation Back to School Food & Supply Giveaway Events in Dallas and Fort Worth.

“This donation from Walmart is a huge shot in the arm to be able to put the tools in the hands of these students as they prepare to go back to school,” said Chris Howell. “We are grateful for this partnership.”

The organization will provide materials for over 1,000 students, 500 in Dallas County and 500 in Tarrant County in advance of the school year at the two events scheduled for July 30 and August 6.

“We are blessed to have the opportunity to work with the Chris Howell Foundation to provide these supplies for students and families in DFW, because giving back to the community is part of our mission here at Walmart,” said store lead David Weaver.

To learn more about the events, visit: https://chrishowellfoundation.org/.

