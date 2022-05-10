Goodwill North Central Texas Hires Two New Directors

Facebook

FORT WORTH, TEXAS (May 10, 2022) – Goodwill North Central Texas announced today that Jeffrey Marchese has joined Goodwill North Central Texas as Director, Safety & Asset Protection, and Shaffon T. Alexander has joined the nonprofit as Director, Finance & Accounting.

A decorated Air Force veteran and safety expert with more than 10 years of experience in minimizing organizational risk, Marchese is able to translate complex information into effective training programs. In this position, he is responsible for the protection and safety of the agency, its personnel and assets including merchandise loss prevention.

Prior to relocating with his family to Texas, Marchese served as Safety & CARF Manager for Goodwill Industries of Southern Nevada, located in Las Vegas. Marchese was Security Engineer for the State of Nevada’s Army National Guard and holds certifications in the health & safety field including American Society of Safety Professionals (ASSP), National Safety Council (NSC) and National Association of Safety Professionals (NASP). Marchese holds a Certificate of Safety and Health Official from Arizona State University and was awarded the USAFE 2W2 Technician/Supervisor/Manager of the Year by US Air Force Material Command in 2004 and 2006.

As Director, Finance & Accounting, Alexander will direct the accounting record keeping processes, assist with budgeting and supervise accounting staff. Prior to joining Goodwill, she was the Accounting Manager for PWA Coalition of Dallas d.b.a. AIDS Services of Dallas and served on the accounting teams for MHMR of Tarrant County, and Texas Health and Human Services Commission while continue to provide tax expertise as a tax professional for RightWay Taxes.

She earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Arkansas at Monticello in 2001 and a Master of Science in Accounting from Colorado Technical University in 2018. Alexander is a member of the North Texas Business & Professional Women’s League, Ladies Auxiliary of VFW (Veteran of Foreign Wars), National Association of Tax Professionals (NATP). Active in the community, she volunteers for AIDS Services of Dallas – No Tie Dinner & Dessert, Homeless Count-Metro Dallas, Black Tie Dinner, Purple Foundation of Dallas, LifeWalk-Prism Health, and has held volunteer treasury position for the Ladies Auxiliary of VFW (Veteran of Foreign Wars).

“We’re so pleased to have Jeffrey and Shaffon join our leadership team,” said David Cox, President & CEO of Goodwill North Central Texas. “Their industry expertise and proven leadership skills will be a true asset as we continue to grow.”

About Goodwill North Central Texas

Goodwill is more than a thrift store. The largest employer of people with disabilities in the world, Goodwill believes that work has the power to transform lives by building self-confidence, independence, creativity, trust and friendships. Everyone deserves this chance.

Goodwill North Central Texas is based in Fort Worth and serves 18 counties in the region. The nonprofit’s 27 area retail locations provide revenue through the sale of donated goods to support Goodwill’s mission to CREATE lives of independence and BUILD a stronger local community. Job training and career services programs for people with disabilities, such as physical or mental disabilities and other barriers to employment including lack of education or work experience and homelessness are guided by the organization’s vision of a North Central Texas where everyone person has the opportunity for maximum independence and abundant living. For more information, please visit www.GoodwillNorthCentralTexas.org.