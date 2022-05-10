Dallas IRS Taxpayer Assistance Center open Saturday, May 14

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Walk-In Assistance Available May 14

WASHINGTON – The Internal Revenue Service announced the Dallas Taxpayer Assistance Center (TAC) at 1100 Commerce St., will again be open for special weekend hours on Saturday, May 14, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. No appointment is needed.

The office is following Centers for Disease Control social distancing guidelines for COVID-19 and it’s mandatory for people to wear face masks and social distance at this event.

“This is the last scheduled Saturday the Dallas IRS Taxpayer Assistance Center will be open to help taxpayers who need face-to-face help without an appointment,” said IRS spokesperson Clay Sanford. “Appointments are required for help during the week, but on May 14 people can just walk in for assistance.”

Taxpayers with a question about a tax bill or for help resolving a tax problem will receive assistance from IRS employees specializing in these services. If these employees are not available, they will receive a referral for these services. Foreign language interpreters will also be available. The IRS staff will schedule appointments for a later date for Deaf or Hard of Hearing individuals who need sign language interpreter services. No tax return preparation will be available for those who have not filed their 2021 return.

The following services will be available:

What to Bring

People should check IRS Face-to-Face Saturday Help before traveling to the office to ensure it will be open and need to bring the following:

Current government-issued photo identification

Social Security cards and/or ITINs for spouse and dependents

Any IRS letters or notices received and requested documents

Bank account information for direct deposit of payments or refunds

IRS Free File

Any individual or family earning $73,000 or less in 2021 can use tax software through IRS Free File at no cost. There are products in English and Spanish. Additionally, free help preparing tax returns is available at these area Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) sites:

Hampton Illinois Branch Library, 2951 South Hampton Rd., Dallas, TX 75224

North Dallas Shared Ministries, 2875 Merrell Rd., Dallas, TX 75229

Shadow Brook Community Tax Center – Foundation Communities, 2020 South Cooper, Arlington, TX 76013

For more information, use the VITA Locator Tool or call 800-906-9887.

Helpful Links: