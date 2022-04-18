Glenn Heights Public Hearing Notice on Kimley-Horn Zoning Request

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Glenn Heights, Texas will hold Public Hearings on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 beginning at 7:00 p.m. in the City Hall City Council Chambers, located at 1938 South Hampton Road, Glenn Heights, Texas, 75154, as prescribed by V.T.C.S., Government Code Section §551.041, to consider and possible take action on the following:

Zoning Case 21-002-RZ: Public hearing to receive testimony concerning a

change of zoning request by Kimley-Horn for the property located at 901 W. Bear Creek Road, Glenn Heights, Dallas County, Texas. The 96.8-acre parcel is situated in the Elias R. Park Survey, abstract 1131 and the applicant proposes to change the zoning from Single Family-1 (SF-1) to Single Family-3 (SF-3) for the development of a single-family neighborhood.

All interested parties are encouraged to join the Public Hearing to express comments regarding these requests. If you cannot join, you may submit comments in writing prior to the Public Hearing to the following:

City Planner

City of Glenn Heights

2118 S Uhl Road

Glenn Heights, Texas 75154

If you have questions concerning this Notice of Public Hearings, please contact the City of Glenn Heights at (972) 223-1690, extension 452, Monday – Friday, between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.