“iPrinting the Revolution! Exhibition Opens April 23

“iPrinting the Revolution!: The Rise and Impact of Chicano Graphics, 1965 to Now,” is an exhibition opening at the Amon Carter Museum of American Art (the Carter) April 23. Activities celebrating the opening of the exhibition include an afternoon of performances, drinks, and more from 2-6 p.m.

The ¡Printing the Revolution! Exhibition Celebration will highlight printmaking, social activism, and the artists in the show. Art-making activities, exhibition talks, and exploring the exhibition firsthand are featured. Visitors can create their own political postcards, sunprints, and zines; hear from ¡Printing the Revolution! curators and an artist; learn about printmaking and the exhibition; and enjoy live music by DJ Soy Capaz and the Selena tribute band Bidi Bidi Banda.

Exhibition Talk With Curators

The event includes an Exhibition Talk with the organizing curator, E. Carmen Ramos, now Chief Curatorial and Conservation Officer at the National Gallery of Art, formerly with the Smithsonian American Art Museum. Claudia Zapata, Curatorial Assistant of Latinx Art at the Smithsonian American Art Museum; and artist Ester Hernández also participate. ¡Printing the Revolution! will discuss the exhibition. Their talk will be followed by a Q&A with the audience.

Local vendors will offer snacks, drinks, and artisan goods for purchase throughout the day. Vendors include Pan Ector Industries, Lorena Jewelry, Muy Frio Margaritas, Frio’s Gourmet Pops, and Santos Tacos. This is a free event, but registration for ¡Printing the Revolution! Exhibition Celebration is required at cartermuseum.org.

Highlights include Political Postcard Printmaking Create a postcard using simple printmaking techniques and support a social justice movement that you care about. Led by Kristen Victorin, a stamp and printmaking artist. Zine Fest Explore different kinds of zines and talk with local artists to learn about this unique artform that often combines printmaking, drawing, and writing. Respond to works of art in the Carter’s collection and make your own zine, led by Carter Community Artist Raul Rodriguez. Sunprints: Use the power of the sun to make your own graphic or nature-inspired print.

Music Concerts

Listen to DJ Soy Capaz spin tunes on the Museum’s Porch from 2-4:30 p.m., followed by a live musical concert from 4:30-6 p.m. with Selena tribute band, Bidi Bidi Banda.

The Rose: A Sense of Place Documentary, screens from 4-5 p.m. The film depicts the history of the Rose Marine Theater, which is the historical building that Artes de la Rosa occupies and cares for. Q&A with William Giron, Executive Director of Artes de la Rosa Cultural Center for the Arts, one of the Carter’s Community Partners.

Located in the heart of Fort Worth’s Cultural District, the Amon Carter Museum of American Art (the Carter) is a dynamic cultural resource that provides unique access and insight into the history and future of American creativity through its expansive exhibitions and programming. The Carter’s preeminent collection includes masterworks by legendary American artists and premier programs. Admission is always free. For more information visit cartermuseum.org.