Glenn Heights Police Says Officers Were Fired Upon During Robbery Investigation

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Glenn Heights, TX – On February 9, 2024, the Glenn Heights Police Department responded to a robbery in progress on Sunburst Drive. Officers arrived at the location at approximately 2:15 PM. During investigation, Officers were fired upon by one of the suspects. At some point during the altercations officers fired their weapons and a suspect was hit, he was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police have not released how many shots were fired by the officers or the bodycam footage. Glenn Heights Polcie Chief Bristow viewed the bodycam footage and can confirm officers were fired upon first.

The officers have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation. The Texas Rangers are assisting the Glenn Heights Police Department with the officer involved shooting to assure full transparency. At this time, we do not know how many officers fired their weapons. One suspect is still at large.

There will be two investigations. The Texas Rangers in collaboration with the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the officer-involved shooting, and the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the robbery that initiated the police response.

The Ellis County Sheriff’s Office is committed to maintaining transparency and ensuring

accountability in all its operations. Further updates on this incident will be provided as

additional information becomes available. Individuals with information relevant to either of

the investigations are urged to come forward and assist law enforcement authorities.

Witnesses or individuals with pertinent information can contact the Crime Stoppers of Ellis

County tip line, 972. 937.PAYS (7297).

Ellis County Sheriff Norman said, “Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this unfortunate incident.”

Texas Crime Stoppers hotline is open 24 hours a day. Callers’ anonymity is guaranteed by law.